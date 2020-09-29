Porsche Unveils Limited 'Black Edition' of 911-Inspired Luxury Soundbar
Porsche Design went back to the drawing board with their 911 Soundbar and the result is the sleek, glossy Black Edition—a limited edition model that looks more like a modern metal sculpture than electronic equipment.
Using the muffler trim and tailpipe from the 911 GT3, the new Soundbar has a thumping 300 W of power and supports Dolby Atmos.
The wifi-enabled Soundbar is, of course, German-made—and it's ready for any audio needs you have, able to hook up with both Spotify Connect and Chromecast.
Here are some more details from Porsche Design:
- Limited to 911 pieces
- Incl. plaque with sequential limited edition number
- 2.1 Virtual Surround System
- Bluetooth® interface with easy pairing function
- Wireless, loss-free audio via aptX® technology
- 200 watt of system power
- bass and treble control
- Dolby® Digital decoder
- DTS TruSurround™ virtual surround signal processing
- LED display
- virtual surround and stereo sound
- lip-sync function for exact speech synchronization
- Power consumption [standby]: 0.39 watts
- With remote control
- Weight: approx. 19kg.
The Black Edition is made of 50% stainless steel and 50% medium-density fibreboard. It also has optical and coaxial inputs as well as subwoofer output.
Again, there are only 911 pieces. It retails for $4,250 and you can find out more here: porsche-design.com.