Porsche Unveils Limited 'Black Edition' of 911-Inspired Luxury Soundbar

With extra power and a sleek black finish, it's worthy of the sporty automaker's name.
porsche-design-soundbar

Porsche Design went back to the drawing board with their 911 Soundbar and the result is the sleek, glossy Black Edition—a limited edition model that looks more like a modern metal sculpture than electronic equipment

Using the muffler trim and tailpipe from the 911 GT3, the new Soundbar has a thumping 300 W of power and supports Dolby Atmos.

porsche-design-soundbar-2

The wifi-enabled Soundbar is, of course, German-made—and it's ready for any audio needs you have, able to hook up with both Spotify Connect and Chromecast. 

Here are some more details from Porsche Design:

  • Limited to 911 pieces
  • Incl. plaque with sequential limited edition number
  • 2.1 Virtual Surround System
  • Bluetooth® interface with easy pairing function
  • Wireless, loss-free audio via aptX® technology
  • 200 watt of system power
  • bass and treble control
  • Dolby® Digital decoder
  • DTS TruSurround™ virtual surround signal processing
  • LED display
  • virtual surround and stereo sound
  • lip-sync function for exact speech synchronization
  • Power consumption [standby]: 0.39 watts
  • With remote control
  • Weight: approx. 19kg.
porsche-design-speaker-4

The Black Edition is made of 50% stainless steel and 50% medium-density fibreboard. It also has optical and coaxial inputs as well as subwoofer output.

Again, there are only 911 pieces. It retails for $4,250 and you can find out more here: porsche-design.com.

