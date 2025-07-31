Get Thunderstruck With This AC/DC Lightning Bolt Turntable

For those about to rock out with this wild AC/DC record player, we salute you.

(Pro-Ject Audio)

A stunning new turntable from Pro-Ject Audio celebrates legendary rock band AC/DC with a striking lightning bolt design.

(Pro-Ject Audio)

The innovative audio masters, known for vibrant home audio systems packed with crystal-clear sound technology, pay homage to the Aussie “Thunderstruck” rockers just days after the 45th anniversary of one of the best-selling albums of all time, 1980’s classic Back in Black. AC/DC’s lightning bolt logo delivered a jolt of inspiration to its designers, Pro-Ject Audio said, adding that the group’s “iconic font & lightning bolt gave us the idea for this very special turntable design.”

(Pro-Ject Audio)

An acrylic sub platter and heavy glass platter make up the bolt-shaped record player, assuredly unlike anything in your rotation. The luxe record player, outfitted with a pre-adjusted Ortofon 2M Red MM cartridge. is nothing short of perfect to brush up on the band’s discography as the Angus Young-led outfit tours Europe this summer.

The platter itself is more than just enticing to look at: It offers a view of the record player’s many precise parts, all the while delivering the “tightest and most accurate playback speeds,” which might just mean that hard-charging classics like “Shot Down In Flames” or “Highway to Hell” have never sounded better.

(Pro-Ject Audio)

What the company calls a “unique” 8.6-inch spring acrylic tonearm helps set the pace for the $1,699 limited-edition record player, which is available now for pre-order and ships this coming October. The audio company notes the chart-topping rock band’s “electrifying sound and high-energy performances” made them legendary (whether with OG frontman Bon Scott or current lead singer Brian Johnson, a debate for another day).

(Pro-Ject Audio)

In addition to its streamlined, utterly badass look, the sleek turntable’s heavy platter offers zero resonance upon playback, all the better to get the most out of legendary tracks like “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You).” The heavy platter design sidesteps the “flaws of plastic or lightweight construction,” the audio brand notes. To turn that covetable sound quality into a real part of your record collection and listening set-up, visit Pro-Ject Audio now for more information on how to pre-order this soon-to-be-rare turntable.