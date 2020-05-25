This Two-Pan Set Serves as a Skillet, Wok, Stockpot and Dutch Oven

3 Gallery 3 Images

If you're making more meals at home and want to upgrade your cookware game, consider the Proclamation Duo, a handsome two-pan set that blends award-winning design with multi-purpose functionality. The space-saving Duo includes a 7-quart stainless steel pot and a 12-inch skillet, available in both stainless and carbon steel, plus a lid that fits both.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Proclamation Goods contraption aims to perform the duties of a larger cookware set, serving as a skillet, wok, stockpot and a heat-trapping dutch oven when the pot and skillet are hinged together. It's a nifty capability that helped the Duo win an iF Design Award.

Proclamation Goods

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The two-pan beauty encourages multiple usages, so home cooks can pan-sear meat in the skillet or braise it in the pot, as well as sautee, stir-fry, boil and bake.

Proclamation Goods

The Duo's multi-ply stainless steel pot is big enough to roast a whole chicken and pull double-duty as a serving platter for a dinner party, and the low-stick, high-performance carbon steel pan is not only way lighter than cast iron, it's dishwasher-safe and 100% chemical and toxin-free.

Proclamation Goods

Not a bad option at all for enhancing your cookware while downsizing at the same time. The American-made Proclamation Duo comes with a lifetime warranty and is available now for $379.