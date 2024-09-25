S.T. Dupont & Casablanca Paris Launch Luxe Lighters And Cigar Accessories Line

A stylish collection of lighters, cutters, ashtrays and humidors.

(S.T. Dupont x Casablanca)

Mosaic Lighter (S.T. Dupont x Casablanca)

Ashtray (S.T. Dupont x Casablanca)

Cigar Cutter (S.T. Dupont x Casablanca)

Humidor (S.T. Dupont x Casablanca)

Eternity Fountain Pen (S.T. Dupont x Casablanca)

S.T. Dupont—renowned for its glamorous craftsmanship and luxury smoking accessories like this lighter that doubles as a skeleton watch—is partnering with high-fashion house Casablanca Paris for a stylish new collaboration. It’s just the latest fashionable release from the French lighter designers, which previously teamed up with a closet full of style giants, including Karl Lagerfeld, The Row, Saint Laurent and Franck Muller.

The newly unveiled partnership, dubbed “The Art of Sport,” celebrates the elegance and heritage of both brands. Casablanca, founded in 2018 by Charaf Tajer, is known for its luxe leisurewear that draws inspiration from classic sports and infuses them with a modern vibe highlighted by bold colors and patterns.

The new collection features three distinct lines: Mosaic, Tennis, and Leather Goods. The Mosaic line (pictured above) showcases intricate metalwork and lacquer techniques with a new line of luxe lighters, humidors, ashtrays and fountain pens. The Tennis collection reimagines S.T. Dupont’s accessories with illustrations inspired by tennis courts and ancient Greek architecture, while the Leather Goods drop offers a range of cigar pouches and document holders crafted from premium leather in Casablanca’s signature colors.

The eye-catching collab serves up a stylish union befitting S.T. Dupont’s elevated heritage and Casablanca’s modern design sensibility for discerning smokers and collectors alike. The S.T. Dupont x Casablanca Paris collection is available now worldwide.