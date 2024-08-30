Samsung Goes Big With These 130-inch 4K Laser Projectors

Offering vibrant 4K resolution on screens (or walls) of up to 130 inches.

(Samsung)

Samsung just unveiled a pair of ultra-short throw laser projectors designed to transform any living space into a premium home cinema with sharp 4K resolution, immersive audio, and other upgraded features.

The Samsung Premiere 9 projector boasts triple-laser technology for enhanced color accuracy and brightness, while both models offer ultra-short throw capabilities and vibrant 4K resolution on screens (or walls) of up to 130 inches. The projectors bring images to vibrant life with exceptional color and clarity, thanks to a maximum brightness of 3,450 ISO lumens for the Premiere 9 and 2,500 ISO lumens for the Premiere 7.

In addition to their impressive picture quality, both Premiere projectors are equipped with innovative AI picture enhancements, including 4K AI Upscaling and Vision Booster. These upgrades ensure that all content is displayed in 4K, regardless of its original quality, and automatically adjusts color and contrast in various lighting conditions. The built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos technology in both models provide powerful and immersive audio experience. The Premiere 9 features 40W 2.2.2 channel up-firing speakers, while The Premiere 7 includes 30W 2.2ch speakers.

(Samsung)

The Premiere projectors come with Samsung Tizen OS, offering access to a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, and more. For gaming enthusiasts, the newly integrated Samsung Gaming Hub offers access to popular cloud gaming services such as Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia without the need for a separate console. The projectors feature a low-input lag for smooth and responsive gameplay.

With their sleek and compact design, Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 projectors (which range from $2,999-$5,999) can be easily integrated into any home design environment. They come with a variety of mounting options, including floor stands and ceiling mounts, for flexible placement. If interested in these newly launched 4K laser projectors, check out Samsung.com.