Samsung Unveils 5G Version of Galaxy Z Flip Phone

Samsung is doubling down on its folding screen Galaxy Z Flip with a 5G version. This will be the first smartphone in the Galaxy line that runs off Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform. This means much faster processing speed and improved image resolution.

As part of the announcement Dr. TM Roh, Samsung President and Head of Mobile Communications, said that they "are excited to bring next-generation speed and connectivity to the Galaxy Z Flip which further expands our portfolio of 5G devices, empowering consumers with meaningful experiences to help them do more of what they love."

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5G comes in Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze colorways. The electronics giant has been tinkering with the possibilities in a folding display as well, and the 5Gs come with "flex modes" which essentially let users use the paired four-inch screens for different things at the same time.

As usual with folding smartphones, the price for the Galaxy Z Flip might be kind of steep for some. It will be available as of August 7, 2020 from AT&T, T-Mobile, Amazon, and from Samsung.com for $1,449.99.