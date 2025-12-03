Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold Is A 10-Inch Tablet For Your Pocket

Samsung’s vision of of a folding future continues with a new smartphone that expands into a 10-inch tablet.

Credit: Samsung

Samsung has, yet again, staked its claim as the first name in folding tech with the announcement of their upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold. Unveiled earlier this week, this is the company’s boldest reimagining of smartphone design yet; a device that folds twice to reveal an expansive 10-inch screen. Measuring a mere 3.9 mm at its thinnest point while also packing flagship-level hardware, the TriFold aims to merge the portability of a phone with the immersive display and productivity potential of a tablet without shortchanging on processing power or battery life.

Credit: Samsung

Coming later this year in South Korea and early 2026 in the US, the Galaxy Z TriFold promises to blur the boundaries between work, creativity, and entertainment. When unfolded, the TriFold’s giant screen can mimic three 6.5-inch phones side-by-side perfect for editing photos, sketching designs, juggling spreadsheets, or streaming video while chatting. When it’s time to get down to work, built-in software like Samsung DeX and a host of other productivity software turns the phone into a full blown 10-inch portable workstation screen, complete with multi-window multitasking and dockable external support, turning the TriFold into something more akin to a proper laptop.

Credit: Samsung

Official US Pricing has yet to be announced but this clearly isn’t a budget gadget and converting from the announced South Korean pricing pegs this TriFold north of $2,500. Early adopters are likely to pay a heavy admission fee to be the first to get their hands on the Galaxy Z Trifold and its premium, carry-everywhere flexibility. More details on pricing, specs and availability are likely to come from Samsung soon but only time will tell if the Galaxy Z TriFold actually lays the groundwork for what the future of smartphones will be.