Seiko 5 Sports Watch Gets 'Street Fighter V' Tie-In Treatment

This six-piece watch collection is inspired by the game's main characters: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Zangief and Blanka.

The Seiko 5 Sports watch has been a mainstay for the Japanese watchmaker for more than 50 years. It's a versatile design and nothing demonstrates that better than this new release of the line: a collection based on the six main characters from Street Fighter 5.

For each of the characters of the most recent edition of the popular game--Zangief , Ken , Guile , Chun-Li, Blanka, and Ryu--there is a parallel Seiko 5 with a matching colorway. A weathered-looking red, black, and white for Ryu, elegant gold and blue for Chun-Li, bold yellow and red with large digits for Zangief, and so on.

You can see the watch and its parallel character in the image gallery above.

The watches are all classic Seiko 5 Sports under the hood, running off a 4R36 Caliber automatic movement and 24 jewels. There's a manual-winding option, hacking second-hand, and a decent 41-hour power reserve.

Even with clear case backs, this line still maintains Seiko's reliable water-resistance down to 10 bars, or just over 330 feet.

The Seiko 5 Sports Street Fighter V collection will be limited to just 9,999 pieces per model and available to buy from the watchmaker's website beginning in September 2020. As of August 19th prices weren't set.

Learn more at seikowatches.com.