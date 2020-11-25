Review: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earphones

Sennheiser

The market for truly wireless headphones blossomed over the last couple of years. A market dominated by Apple is now transformed into an entire ecosystem of products with varying price points, features and brand pedigrees. When it comes to brand pedigree, fewer can claim the type of legacy that Sennheiser can.

For 75 years, Sennheiser has crafted advanced sound production equipment, but how do their newest products stack up? The new Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds promise “superior signature sound... crafted for the most discerning listener.”

We spent some time testing them out to see if they are worth the $300 asking price.

Style

Sennheiser

The look and feel of a set of headphones can be just as important as the sound signature and feature set. In a world full of smooth white plastic, Sennheiser took a step in a different direction for both the case and the earbuds of MTW2. The charging case is on the larger size in comparison to competitors like the AirPods or Master & Dynamic MW07, but the elongated pill shape helps it feel smaller in your pocket.

Instead of plastic, the case is covered in a soft cloth reminiscent of the covers on old speaker grilles. It is warm to hold, and the textured cloth means you never have to worry about scratches. We do have concerns about the potential for dirt and stains to ruin the aesthetic, but over the last few weeks we haven’t had any issues.

The headphones themselves also take a step away from the competition. They are more bulbous than most competitors, but they still tuck well into your ears. The extra space allows for more dynamic movement of the speaker drivers, which could translate into more nuanced sound reproduction, and it leaves room for even more battery. You get your color of white or black, but both come capped with the same textured metal disc. This combination of metal and plastic is a modern design touch that sets the Momentum 2 apart from the crowd.

Features

Sennheiser

To justify a price of $299.95, the Momentum 2 needs to pack more than good looks, and thankfully it ticks off all the boxes modern buyers are looking for. You can answer calls, control your music, or summon your phone’s smart assistant with a few taps. They use Bluetooth 5.0, come equipped with active noise cancellation, and the case can be fast charged via USB-C.

Playback time is quoted at 7 hours, with three additional charges in the case for a total of 28 hours. In our testing we found that we could routinely kill them in about 5.5 hours, but that is with ANC on and the volume around 80%. We expect most people don’t wear their headphones as protective gear while working in a woodshop or running a chainsaw, so you should see better numbers. If you do kill them, it takes less than two hours to fully charge the case and the headphones.

Sound

Sennheiser

Now we have the big one. They can look like a million dollars and come packed with every bell and whistle on earth, but if the Momentum True Wireless sound like hot garbage none of that matters. Thankfully, we can report that Sennheiser lived up to its legacy here.

Like all headphones and speakers, the enjoyment of sound is subjective, but we expect most people will love the way these things sound. The overall frequency response is wider than we expected from 7mm drivers, and the closed design means the bass line can really hit.

Sennheiser

There is plenty of clarity, even at higher volume levels, and even the most complex recordings manage to maintain separation. Our only complaint about these headphones is one of preference. Rather than providing a sharp and clinical sound signature, the Momentum TW2 carry a warm and rounded tone that colors your music slightly. We actually expect most people to fall in love with the sound, as it has the same feel as vinyl in many ways.

We let several others try these headphones, and each one commented on how thick and enveloping the music sounded. They all adored the experience, but if you are like us and want a more neutral or studio monitor type of earbud, the Sennheiser might not be for you.

For all the rest of the world, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are a delightful combination of style, features, and sound quality. The price is on the higher end of the market, but this time it seems you truly get what you pay for.