Shinola Revives A Colorful Fan Favorite With New Runwell Detrola

The playful Detrola returns with a mechanical makeover, joining the brand’s flagship watch collection.

(Shinola Detrola)

Shinola, the Detroit-based watchmaker and accessories brand celebrated for its fine craftsmanship, is bringing back a fan favorite: the Detrola. But this isn’t the same watch you remember that first launched in 2019.

(Shinola Detrola)

Refreshed with mechanical upgrades, the new Detrola is officially joining the ranks of the brand’s flagship Runwell collection, producing what Shinola describes as “our brightest, boldest watch yet.”

(Shinola Detrola)

Since its initial debut, the Detrola captured a loyal following with its playful, vibrant aesthetic and accessible price point. The 2025 version maintains that fun-loving spirit while embracing the durability and expert design that define Shinola’s core philosophy. Designed and assembled in the heart of Downtown Detroit, this entry-level watch comes in an array of eye-catching styles.

(Shinola Detrola)

The Runwell Detrola launches in five colors: Black, Black Multicolor, Blue, Cream, and Peach. Each is a nod to “the color and geometry of legendary Midcentury designers active in Michigan,” the brand says. The model’s sandblasted and stripe-textured black dial features 12 uniquely custom-made graphic numerals. It also features sapphire crystal and a stainless steel core co-molded with black TR90 resin, wire lugs, a pumpkin crown, and a comfortable black FKM rubber strap.

(Shinola Detrola)

Shinola’s new Runwell Detrola will be available beginning August 15th for $450 at Shinola.com and at Shinola stores nationwide.