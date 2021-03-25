Sony Debuts 'Best and Brightest' 55-Inch OLED TV Yet
Sony has revealed the pricing and availability for its new 55-inch Bravia XR Master Series A90J OLED TV—which the electronics giant bills as its "best and brightest OLED TV ever."
The snazzy new set retails for $2,999.99 and is available at authorized dealers nationwide. The A90J is meant to channel a premium, minimalist-inspired design that blends into even the most sophisticated interior styles.
Here's more features and stats from Sony's official announcement of the set:
COGNITIVE PROCESSOR XR: Revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.
XR TRILUMINOS PRO: Rediscover everything you watch with billions of accurate colors and see impressive picture quality that is natural and beautiful to the human eye.
XR OLED CONTRAST PRO:Feel immersive depth and realism with ultimate blacks and our brightest-ever OLED picture.
GOOGLE TV: Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and many more.2
·BRAVIA CORE: Bring the cinematic experience home. Enjoy streaming high-quality movies included with BRAVIA CORE™, exclusively on select Sony TVs.3