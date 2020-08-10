Sony Cranks Up Noise-Canceling WH-1000XM4 Headphones With New Features

Sony

Sony has released an updated version of its WH-1000Xm4 noise-canceling headphones that are brimming with a host of interesting upgrades.

The latest version of the Japanese electronics giant's over ear favorites is Sony's best yet at blocking out ambient sounds using the brand's HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1. The deep, rich sound quality and booming bass is a dramatic audio upgrade for those of us who are used to listening to Apple AirPods every day. Available in matte black or stark white, the sleek new headphones utilize powerful 1.57-inch drivers and Sony’s Liquid Crystal Polymer tech to produce an impressive range of frequencies up to 40 kHz.

The WH-1000Xm4 also debuts a customizable Speak-to-Chat feature that shuts off your audio every time you begin talking and Adaptive Sound Control to tweak your audio experience according to the specific aural environment, as well as recognizing places you frequently visit and tailoring the system's settings to maximize sound quality. You can also control the experience manually by placing your hand over the right ear cup to turn the volume down and deactivate noise canceling for instant conversation.

Other notable features include clearer voice call quality with Precise Voice Pickup and a Voice Assistant powered by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The headphones' dedicated smartphone app even takes pictures of your ears to further ensure the best audio fit.

The new WH-1000Xm4 headphones also have a 30 hour-hour battery life and can add five hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. They're available now for $350 at select retailers and Sony.com.