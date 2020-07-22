Stutterheim Drops Minimalist Waterproof Bag Line
Rain-ready Swedish bags that are built to last.
Stutterheim is best known for their stylishly minimalist raincoats, and now the Swedish wet weather brand is dropping a new bag line utilizing the same rugged waterproof fabrics and stark aesthetic.
The new capsule features four new waterproof bags made of PVC and polyester, including the Rain Roll Top ($125), Rain Packer ($135), Rain Duffel ($140), and the Rain Messenger bag ($115). Shop the whole collection on Stutterheim.com, and take a closer look at the new bags below.