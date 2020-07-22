Stutterheim Drops Minimalist Waterproof Bag Line

Stutterheim

Stutterheim is best known for their stylishly minimalist raincoats, and now the Swedish wet weather brand is dropping a new bag line utilizing the same rugged waterproof fabrics and stark aesthetic.

Stutterheim

The new capsule features four new waterproof bags made of PVC and polyester, including the Rain Roll Top ($125), Rain Packer ($135), Rain Duffel ($140), and the Rain Messenger bag ($115). Shop the whole collection on Stutterheim.com, and take a closer look at the new bags below.

Stutterheim

Stutterheim

Stutterheim

Stutterheim