Tag Heuer’s Connected Calibre E5 x Formula 1 Just Might Be The Ultimate Race Fan’s Watch

Featuring pit-wall notifications and a digital face that displays all 24 Grand Prix racetrack silhouettes.

(Tag Heuer)

Most Formula 1-themed timepieces have inherent cross-collectability—they appeal to both motorsports fans and horology buffs. But functionally, they’re just watches with aesthetic enhancements like team colorways, driver signatures, and race car-inspired motifs. Tag Heuer’s latest release pushes F1 collaborations past makeovers, creating arguably the Grand Prix nut’s ideal wristwatch in the process by providing live updates on all race weekend developments, and not through mere push notifications.

Via a background connection to the Formula 1 app, key updates are delivered to the display through widgets, branded icons, and pit wall comm-mimicking notifications. Animated bezel markings and circular complications also track each phase from the first practice to the final quali and the GP, allowing the wearer to get updates by simply glancing down. When more details are desired, a dedicated F1 menu provides access to the season calendar, Grand Prix schedules, post-race results, and driver and team standings.

(Tag Heuer)

As for aesthetics, this is definitely one of the “raciest” wristwatches to hit the market in recent memory. Superimposed on a digital clock is a Race Track watch face that updates to the silhouette of each of the 24 circuits on the F1 calendar, from Melbourne and Miami to Las Vegas and Yas Marina. The country flag and race name are both displayed, but the coolest detail is the moving dot that travels around the circuit to indicate the passing seconds.

(Tag Heuer)

Being the latest generation of Tag’s Connected luxury smartwatch—a segment the Swiss brand pioneered in 2015—its black DLC-coated titanium case houses an impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 5100+ chipset that runs Tag’s own OS, featuring intuitive navigation, responsive notification haptics, and a full wellness-tracking suite. All of it is mounted to one of two specially crafted straps: a black leather band with a rubber base featuring red accent stitching, or a flexible stretch textile strap with a self-fastener closing system.

(Tag Heuer)

On March 3, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45 mm x Formula 1 will be available first to existing customers on the brand’s website. After 48 hours, anyone can pick it up for just over $3,000.