TCL 8K and 4K TV Collection Are Some of the Most Affordable On the Market

TCL

If reading about the typical price points of 8K and 4K TVs is daunting—they are not inexpensive—then this should be a relief: TCL revealed for CES 2021 that they are coming out with a line of next-generation Mini-LED TVs affordable enough to promise the ultimate high-definition TV experience at home for just about anyone.

TCL's OD Zero is just one example. It comes with mini-LED backlight technology which the manufacturer claims will "greatly" increase "the number of Contrast Control Zones."

TCL can then reduce the LED footprint while providing "precision backlighting, smoothly distributed across the screen, for ultimate contrast and luminance." The net effect is vastly improved contrast and brightness.

Additionally, TCL has also announced its XL Collection, an impressive series of large (85") TVs available in 4K and 8K with both QLED and mini-LED displays.

Among the first to hit the market later in 2021 is the 85R435, a 4K set with an 85" screen that will retail for $1,599—which is still on the high side but considerably less, say, than this 2019 Samsung QLED which retailed for around $20,000 in 2018.

Keep an eye out for TCL's new models and pricing by bookmarking this link: tcl.com/us/en/mini-led.