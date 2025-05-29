TCL Unveils Flagship QM8K TV With New Panel Tech And Upgraded Bang & Olufsen Audio

The HD set delivers up to 65% greater peak brightness than previous TCL TVs.

(TCL)

TCL just announced the launch of its latest high-performance TV, the QM8K. Succeeding the Chinese tech brand’s QM851G, the new model boasts TCL’s proprietary CrystGlow WHVA Panel with a virtually borderless design and upgraded sound by premium audio brand Bang & Olufsen.

The QM8K aims to elevate the viewing experience by integrating panel technology with the company’s Halo Control System for enhanced picture accuracy, while delivering up to 65% greater peak brightness than previous TCL TVs. The enhanced QD-Mini LED backlight technology, paired with a high-contrast WHVA Panel, also delivers up to five times better native contrast.

A key innovation in the QM8K is the CrystGlow WHVA Panel with ZeroBorder, a first for TCL’s Precise Dimming Series. This anti-reflective panel provides an ultra-wide viewing angle, reducing color shift by 40% compared to its predecessor. The ZeroBorder design significantly minimizes the combined bezel and border width to a mere 3-4mm through specialized materials and design. The QM8K also features a robust one-piece aerospace-grade aluminum alloy mold and anodized ceramic film for enhanced stability.

(TCL)

The QM8K also features Zero-Delay Transient Response for fluid motion, a Bi-Directional 23-bit Backlight Controller for granular brightness control, and a Dynamic Light Algorithm (DLA) that upscales SDR content to near-HDR quality. The television sports a thinner, flatter cabinet for flush wall mounting and an elegant pedestal stand.

“With its unparalleled combination of groundbreaking panel technology, enhanced picture accuracy, stunning HDR impact, and exceptional value in large screen sizes, the TCL QM8K is the new ‘Ultimate Choice’,” said Scott Ramirez, VP of Product Marketing and Development for Home Theater., in a statement announcing the new set. “The ZeroBorder panel is a game-changer in TV design, and with our new ultra-wide color viewing angle, every seat in the room is the best seat.”

The TCL QM8K series includes features such as a 144Hz native refresh rate, Game Accelerator 288 for up to 288 VRR, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ & HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced & AMD FreeSync PP certifications, up-firing Dolby Atmos drivers, hands-free voice control, Google TV with an enhanced interface, and Nextgen TV (ATSC 3.0).

The TCL QM8K is currently available at Best Buy in 65” ($2,299.99 MSRP) and 85” ($3,799.99 MSRP) sizes. 75” ($2,999.99 MSRP) and 98” ($6,499.99 MSRP) models will be available next month.