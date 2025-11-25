The Best Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals For Style, Gear, Tech & Home
Save big on Apple, Adidas, Bonobos, Nordstrom, Huckberry, Samsung, Timex, Todd Snyder and much more.
On your marks, get set, shop. While the usual suspects abound as far as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are concerned, a vast array of stylish newcomers, high-end audio brands, luxe retailers, custom furniture producers and all-American style favorites are serving up top-notch discounts aplenty.
That holds true even days ahead of the season’s most momentous shopping opportunity with rolling discounts on custom furniture, luxury televisions, eye-catching watches, rugged boots and reliable menswear staples up for grabs. Read on for a score of great seasonal savings.
Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 25–50% off everything at the newly revamped retailer through Cyber Monday, including an extra 15% off with the code CYBERAF. Shop here.
Adidas: Take up to 60% off premium sportswear sitewide. Shop here.
Alpenhaus: Get 25% off November 28th – December 1st at the outdoor and alpine gear retailer. Shop here.
AG: Take 50% off sitewide at the designer denim brand through December 3rd. Shop here.
Apple: Save on a variety of Apple electronics at Best Buy, including 25% off a new MacBook Air. Shop here.
Benchmade Modern: Save 25% off sitewide on eye-catching custom-made furniture. Shop here.
Bespoke Post: Get up to 60% off new gear, menswear, home goods, bar cart essentials and more from the do-it-all retailer. Shop here.
Billy Reid: Take as much as 40% off orders of $1,300 or more, among other deals, from the refined American menswear designer’s classic wares. Shop here.
Bonobos: Take 30% off sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shop here.
Coalatree: Take 30%-50% off sitewide on eco-minded gear and apparel. Shop here.
Crane & Canopy: Enjoy 20% off luxury bedding, sheets, and home décor with code “EPIC” through December 2nd.
Cumulus Coffee: Get nearly 30% off Cumulus Coffee The Machine, among other deals from the ultra-sleek, ultra-chic coffee company. Shop here.
Everlane: Get up to 50% off everything from the minimalist fashion retailer. Shop here.
Fair Harbor: Take 30% off sitewide through December 2nd at the swim and style brand. Shop here.
Florsheim: Take 30% off sitewide on stylish boots and shoes with the code BFW5. Shop here.
Filson: Get 10% off the famed outdoor and adventure gear retailer when you sign up for Filson E-mail correspondence. Shop here.
Fishwife: Use the code MAXIMFW20 for 20% off sitewide from the exceptional premium tinned seafood brand. Shop here.
Halfday Travel: Take 25% off sitewide on the innovative travel company’s 2-in-1 duffle bags and garment bags, plus other sleek, stylish travel must-haves. Shop here.
Hisense: Save as much as 50% on next-level laser TVs, audio gear and more from the innovative electronics producer. Shop here.
Huckberry: The famed Americana menswear and gear retailer will be offering a series of Black Friday and Cyber Monday exclusive drops, and the Huckberry Sale section offers up to 40% off everything from daily carry essentials to stylish flannel shirting, durable denim, rugged footwear, home goods and more. Shop here.
Huron: Use the code 20FOR2025 to get 25% off sitewide on men’s grooming essentials. Shop here.
Ibex: Take 20% off sitewide on performance-ready merino menswear from November 27th through December 1st. Shop here.
iWood: Save 20% on a range of stylish, handmade Apple and Apple AirPods accessories. Shop here.
J. Crew: Take as much as 70% off on-sale styles from the iconic American fashion brand. Shop here.
MEATER: Get 20% off the MEATER Pro Duo, among other deals through December 1st. Shop here.
Merrell: Save up to 50% off on outdoor-minded boots, sneakers and gear. Shop here.
MR. PORTER: Save at least 25% on a vast array of luxury menswear, watches, shoes, tailoring, accessories and more. Shop here.
MySheetsRock: Enjoy 25% off temperature-regulating sheets, pillows and comforters with code “EPIC25” through December 2nd. Shop here.
Nike: Take up to 50% off premium sportswear and gear from the global athletics giant. Shop here.
Nobis: Save as much as 40% on luxury technical Canadian outerwear from Toronto. Shop here.
NOMATIC: Get up to 40% off sitewide and save via Amazon on a variety of backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Shop here.
Nordstrom: Get up to 60% off select styles, with further deals on the way for Cyber Monday. Shop here.
Origin: Through December 1st, shop some of the best men’s boots and gear, with up to 40% off sitewide. Shop here.
Philips Norelco: Savings include 25% off iconic, innovative men’s grooming products like the Philips Norelco OneBlade, ideal for a fresh look ahead of the busy holiday season. Shop here.
Polk Global: Select Polk Global speakers are 40% off via Best Buy. Find out more at the legendary audio brand. Shop here.
Poncho Outdoors: Buy 2 shirts and get 2 free gifts from the under-the-radar, performance-minded men’s outdoor shirting brand with a rugged twist. Shop here.
Psychobunny: Shop a variety of deals from the bold prep sportswear brand, including 30% off selected styles for Black Friday, with further deals to follow. Shop here.
Quince: Take up to 30% off 350-plus premium products, including the brand’s famed cashmere sweaters and the luxe shearling jacket shown above/. Shop here.
Reverb: At the action-packed music gear marketplace, take up to 80% off all sorts of synths, effects, and other instruments, along with high-end guitars and a plethora of stellar-sounding finds across more than 300,000 listings. Shop here.
Saucony: Take 25% off high-performance sneakers, excluding Endorphin, Triumph and Hurricane styles. Shop here.
Samsung: Save at least 30% on a wide range of best-selling TVs and electronics. Shop here, al
SAXX: Get up to 30% off sitewide on a range of high-performing men’s basics. Shop here.
Shinola: Save 20% on orders of $500, with escalating discounts up to 25% off from the iconic American watchmaker and lifestyle brand. Shop here.
SOUNDBOKS: Among other deals on high-end audio gear, take 25% off the Soundboks 4 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shop here.
Sperry: Get up to 50% off select sale styles at the iconic American footwear maker. Shop here.
Steele Canvas: Starting November 28th, get 20% off sitewide on American-made everyday carry essentials, including a free city tote on orders over $300. Shop here.
Taylor Stitch: From November 28th to December 1st, the brand is offering 20% select styles, with new additions to their last call section Shop here.
TheraICE: Get up to 30% off on Amazon on a range of hot and cold ice therapy packs. Shop here.
The Spice House: From November 21st to December 1st, the brand is offering 10% off $50, 15% off $75 and 20% off $100 with code HOLIDAY25 at checkout. Shop here.
The Tie Bar: From November 26th to December 1st, the brand is offering 20% sitewide, no code needed. Shop here.
Tiami: Get 40% off an ultra-luxurious Tiami Mattress during the company’s Black Friday Mattress Sale. Shop here.
Timex: Save at least 30% on a slew of classic watches from the all-American watchmaker. Shop here.
Todd Snyder: Take30% off select styles with the code BLACKFRIDAY through November 27th, then use the code CYBER for up to 50% off select sale styles on Cyber Monday. Shop here.
UNTUCKit: Get up to 60% off everything at the affordable everyday fashion retailer. Shop here.
Vallon: Take 25% off sitewide on some of the most affordable, durable and stylish performance sunglasses on the market. Shop here.
VERO Watches: Take up to 30% off a variety of rugged field watches through December 1st. Shop here.
Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs: Get a 35% discount at Amazon on these high-performing earplugs. Shop here.
Wax London: Get up to 50% off eye-catching British designer menswear through December 3rd, with various deals sitewide on refined tailoring and sportswear. Shop here.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.