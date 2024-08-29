The Best Labor Day Weekend Deals For Menswear, Tech, Home & More

Savings from Huckberry, Todd Snyder, Apple and Solo Stove (to name but a few) are heating up.

As the sun sets on summer (figuratively for now, at least), the season’s last gasp beckons — as do a slew of standout deals from some of your favorite brands. Early fall is a heady time to be a fan of menswear, of outdoor gear and of the latest and greatest tech products, home goods and furniture (and a fan of saving some extra cash, of course).

And while it’s not quite yet time to break out your favorite waxed trucker jacket, opportunity abounds to score some standout savings on old and soon-to-be favorites. Find deals from Bespoke Post, Todd Snyder, Huckberry, Taylor Stitch and more, with savings that are almost too good to be true. Cheers to summer’s last hurrah.

Adidas: Save as much as 40% on select items. Shop here.

Allen Edmonds: Take up to 70% off stylish men’s dress shoes, boots and more, including an additional 25% off sale shoes. Shop here.

Apple: Save nearly 30% on Apple’s over-ear headphones at Amazon, among other deal from the tech giant. Shop here.

Amerisleep: Use the code LD20 to save 20% on pillows, bamboo sheets and more, with other categories available with no code required. Shop here.

Benchmade Modern: Take 20% off sitewide. Shop here.

Bespoke Post: Save as much as 40% on menswear, gear, EDC essentials and more. Shop here.

BioLite: Save up to 25% sitewide on outdoor lighting and more. Shop here.

Bonobos: Take up to 25% off select styles for a limited time. Shop here.

Boston Scally: Save as much as 50% on stylish, classic hats for men. Shop here.

Charles Tyrwhitt: Get 25% off sitewide from the menswear brand through September 2nd. Shop here.

Dyson: Take up to 42% off sleek cordless vacuums and more. Shop here.

Ekster: Take up to 30% off everyday carry essentials. Shop here.

Everlane: Take 25% off sitewide through the long weekend. Shop here.

Faherty Brand: Take up to 30% off select menswear. Shop here.

Florsheim: Savings start at 20% off on select styles via the brand’s Clearance section. Shop here.

Floyd: Take 30% off sectionals and 20% off all other furniture sitewide. Shop here.

GREATS: Take as much as 75% off select styles from the Brooklyn-based sneaker brand. Shop here.

Huckberry: Take an extra 15% off on-sale gear through Labor Day weekend. Shop here.

Huron: Get 20% off orders of $65 or more via the grooming brand, including free shipping. Shop here.

Loftie: Take 20% off at the sleep wellness brand, now through September 2nd. Shop here.

J. Crew: Take 40% off sitewide from the lauded fashion brand. Shop here.

Kenneth Cole: Take 30% off full-price styles. Shop here.

Marc Nolan: A selection of rugged and refined boots and dress shoes can be found for as much as 50% off. Shop here.

Nike: Take an extra 25% off sale items with the code FALL25. Shop here.

Original Madras Trading Co.: An array of stylish Spring/Summer ’24 and Archive styles from the fashion brand are now 40% off. Shop here.

REI: Take up to 40% off clearance outdoor gear. Shop here.

Saks OFF 5TH: Take an extra 25% off your purchase of $150 online, excluding clearance and other select styles. Shop here.

Solo Stove: Savings start at 10% on handsome outdoor stoves and more with the code LABORDAY, with deals climbing up to at least 20% off. Shop here.

Taylor Stitch: Take up to 50% off stylish menswear from the acclaimed brand. Shop here.

The Tie Bar: Stylish ties, accessories, shirting, suiting and more are up to 50% off. Shop here.

Todd Snyder: Take as much as 70% off, including an extra 30% off sale styles, using the code SALE30. Shop here.

UNTUCKit: Take 25% sitewide off the brand’s signature wrinkle-free button-downs, polo shirts, chinos, traveler tech pants, and more. Shop here.

Vaya: Take 15% off Vaya Platform Beds with code LD15. Shop here.

Zoma: Take 25% off any mattress with the code SLEEP25, among other deals. Shop here.