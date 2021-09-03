The Best Labor Day Weekend Deals on Gear, Tech, Home Goods, Menswear and More

Score sweet Labor Day deals on practically everything you need.

Left: Taylor Stitch, Middle: Apple, Right: Wayfair

As tough as it might be to square the end of summer, there’s hope on the horizon: Labor Day sales aplenty are yours for the taking, bringing with it the promise of a stylish fall. Building out a well-executed wardrobe or gear rotation is as much about timing as it is about finding the right essentials. And in this case, timing is crucial heading into the final holiday weekend of summer.

Now is a prime chance to score standout deals on flannel shirting, office-ready accessories like ties and perhaps even some last-second, end-of-summer picks, like a beach-ready NATO watch or a cool pair of sunglasses to wear through September. Here’s your guide to the menswear, grooming picks, home goods and more to make the end of summer (and the start of fall) sweet and stylish.

American Provenance: Get 20% off all orders on American-made grooming goods through September 6 with the code LDAP20

Article: Select stylish furniture is up to 30% off through September 6

Best Buy: Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event covers everything from iPhones to AirPods

Bonobos: Dress socks start at $12, T-shirts start at $14 and the deals only get better from the NYC-based brand known for its tailored chinos

Burrow: Use the code LDW21 to get a variety of tiered details, including 10 percent off orders up to $1,899, all the way up to $700 off orders of $4,000-plus

Crane & Canopy: Get up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home décor through September 6

Floyd: Save up to $375 sitewide from the sharp Detroit furniture company with the code LABORDAY21

GREATS: The NYC-based sneaker brand is offering 25% off all sale styles ($75 order minimum) with the code BYESUMMER20 through September 7

Hanes: Select basics from the long-running brand will be up to 50% off through Labor Day

Huckberry: The San Francisco-based retailer is offering up lounge pants for under $60, fall-ready slipper boots for under $75 and much more in its well-stocked Sale section this weekend

Lensabl: The eyewear brand is offering 20% off all lenses, contacts and Everyday Eyewear frames with the code LABOR20

Meriggi: The stylish Mediterranean swimwear brand is offering 30% off sitewide through September 12 with the code "SUMMERSEND”

Pact: Get 30% off sitewide at the sustainable organic cotton clothing brand through September 6

RAGA: The rising Indian-American apparel brand is offering 20% off sitewide through September 6 with the code RAGA20

Samsung: Stock up on everything you need for your home with discounts of up to 35% on washers and dryers, or 30% on a new smart fridge, now through September 15

Sergio Tacchini: The Italian heritage sportswear brand is offering 25% off past season releases through September 6 (while supplies last)

Taylor Stitch: Take 20% off sitewide (including new releases) and an additional 20% off already discounted, pre-funding items in the brand’s Workshop

The Tie Bar: Return to the office in style with by taking 20% off sitewide regular-priced items and an additional 20% off sale-price items with the code LABORDAY through September 6

Todd Snyder: Get up to 75% off through Labor Day when you use the code LABORDAY30 to take an additional 30% off on-sale items (online-only)

Tuft & Needle: Take up to 15% off mattresses through September 6

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off select items through September 6