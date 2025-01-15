The Best Carry-On Luggage, According To A Travel Journalist

Work-related travel provides a useful proving ground for me to test out carry-on bags. When I fly, I never risk checking a bag because a baggage delay has too often been the reason why I missed a connection and got stranded overnight in a strange airport. While trying to zero in on the one, I’ve tested dozens and realized that there is no one perfect carry-on—what’s best depends on the situation. Of all the ones I’ve tried out, these are my favorites:

The Best Luxury Aluminum Carry-On: Sterling Pacific 40L Cabin Travel Case

(Sterling Pacific)

Rimo-what? Sterling Pacific is the finest aluminum suitcase I’ve tested. It feels like a time capsule from the early jet age. The leather handles are even better in hand than in pictures, and the suede-like interior with its weighty, chromed steel strap buckles recalls another era, like you’ve just discovered a New Old Stock find from the 1960’s. This thing is seriously sexy in person, and I get asked about it by strangers in airports and hotels. The only drawback to this timeless classic is the price, and the fact that despite the reinforcement, aluminum is prone to dents—a fact I learned the hard way when I ended up dinging the pristine exterior. For any really luxurious luggage, I recommend the carry-on versions that you can monitor personally rather than leaving its fate to a luggage handler. But if anything happens to your Sterling Pacific, they offer a lifetime warranty on their cases. $2,150

The Best Luxury Leather Carry-On: Ghurka The Traveler No. 315

(Ghurka)

Ghurka just released this luxe carry-on made of its finest Italian vegetable-tanned, tumbled leather, emblazoned with a prominent Ghurka badge, and lined with signature Ghurka Check cotton twill. To keep your sport coat and dress shirts in top form, it also has a removable garment bag. Fine details include leather-trimmed interior pockets, leather handles and zipper tabs, and solid brass hardware. For luxury leather bags, Ghurka is my gold standard, and with The Traveler, the brand brought its attention to detail and extraordinary materials to a new category: the four-wheeled rolling carry-on. As a companion piece to this, I recommend Ghurka’s new their mid-sized Cavalier II No. 97 duffel. Or, for more mobility, the new Hudson No. 297 backpack is a modern mix of leather and Italian nylon with a laptop section and a sleeve to attach to a carry-on handle. In terms of longevity, I still use 40-year-old Ghurka bags and accessories that I inherited from my father, so both in style and quality, this is an investment that will last decades if cared for. $2,995

The Best Carry-On For Most People: Nomatic Method

(Nomatic)

This ultralight carry-on is the one I grab when I simply want the easiest travel experience. It rolls well through the airport, and the interior space is maximized by the thin shell design so it feels like it has more space than it should. The fact that it is expandable—while still being able to fit into an overhead bin in the expanded form—means I can buy souvenirs while traveling and still return carry-on-only. Knowing that I have that extra space on-tap is a nice comfort. The only con of this bag is that it’s got a lot of flex, so when you pick it up when fully-packed, the two halves tend to shift and sway a little when you’re on the move, unlike the buckle-closing options on this list that lock-up as rigidly as safe deposit boxes. There are obviously more luxurious options on this list if you’re looking to flex in the airport lounge, but this is plenty sleek and elegant, and for ease of use and overall efficiency, it is my top pick. $350

The Best Carry-On For Airport Agility: Db Ramverk Pro

(Db Ramverk)

The mobility of this thing is insane. With its silent 360-degrees Japanese Hinomoto wheels, it will never slow you down in an airport. The triangular design of the retractable handle is a perfection of engineering that is devoid of any wobble. I love the external aluminum frame, and the retractable webbing handles make it super svelte when you’re putting it into a car trunk or overhead compartment. The Hook-Up system on the front allows for accessories to be added, a bit like a Molle system on military backpacks. The front-entry version of this bag is great for accessing things mid-flight without opening it up entirely. But, what really sets this apart is that, unlike most carry-on bags that are split into two equal halves, this has one large compartment that packs more like a deep, rigid duffle, which is great when you’re trying to pack bulkier items like boots or anything that that wouldn’t fit into either half of a typical carry-on. $799

The Best All-Around Carry-On: Monos Hybrid

(Monos)

I have two Monos carry-on bags, and both have been all over the world. And while I love their classic carry-on, which is a steal at $265, the hybrid feels a little more sophisticated. Monos bags move really well, and are a good choice if you know you’ll be traversing city streets. I took this to Edinburgh, and the hotel was a long walk through an outdoor mall and over cobblestones, but the Monos handled it all smoothly and quickly. Polycarbonate with an aluminum frame and aluminum-reinforced corners, it has the strength and rigidity of an aluminum case with the light weight and scratch/dent resistance of polycarbonate. If you want a sexy, svelte bag that looks and feels luxurious that is also great value, this fits that bill. $335

The Best Carry-On For More Space: Away The Bigger

(Away)

Away luggage has become fairly ubiquitous in the skies. When I travel with this bag, I often see a half-dozen others like it in overhead bins and on conveyor belts. But it’s popular for a reason; it’s well-priced and good-looking with tasteful color choices. The key appeal for me is that it’s the maximum size you can get away with on any plane bigger than a regional jet. I take this bag for those five-to-seven day trips when you’re pushing the limits of a carry-on, and you may want to bring a few things home. It’s just enough extra room for that second pair of shoes or that souvenir that isn’t jewelry. Another benefit to the fair pricing is that if you do have to check it for a smaller plane, you don’t have to fret over it like you would a four-figure leather or aluminum bag—this can take abuse without showing it, but it’s not the end of the world if it earns a battle scar. $295