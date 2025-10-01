The James Brand’s Minimalist ‘The Lowe’ Wallet Is Designed For Your Front Pocket

The new minimalist wallet redefines modern everyday carry utility with precision-machined design.

(The James Brand)

The James Brand, known for its focus on modern, minimal everyday carry essentials, has announced the launch of its first-ever wallet, The Lowe. This new product marks the beginning of an entirely new category for the company, expanding its existing line of gear and accessories. The Lowe maintains the same design ethos and attention to detail that define The James Brand’s other offerings, presenting an ultra-minimal and refined solution to the essential need for carrying cards and cash.

“Wallets have been on our radar since the beginning,” said Ryan Coulter, Founder of The James Brand, in a statement announcing the product. “But we weren’t interested in making just another metal card holder—we wanted to build something better. If we were going to step into this space, we had to do it our way: modern, minimal, and made the right way.”

(The James Brand)

The design team was inspired by the simplicity of metal wallets but sought to overcome their common limitations. The result is a CNC-machined aluminum case that can securely hold up to six cards internally. The proprietary “Pinch-Tech” technology ensures the same solid tension regardless of whether the user carries one card or six, eliminating the need for adjustments or complex moving parts.

(The James Brand)

The wallet’s thoughtful micro-details are designed to elevate the user experience. A subtle internal ramp is hidden behind the rear wall, facilitating an intuitive, natural thumb motion to slide cards out. A durable, flush-mounted 70A durometer silicone band wraps around the case, providing flexible storage for a most-used card, cash, or receipts. The band’s dimensional form locks into a precise position, centering the brand’s signature mark.

(The James Brand)

Constructed from aerospace-grade 6063-T5 aluminum, the Lowe is naturally RFID-blocking and remarkably slim—thinner than a standard pack of gum—and designed specifically for comfortable front-pocket carry. Weighing 2.1 ounces, the wallet is a minimalist masterwork with no visible hardware or compromise in form. The Lowe has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $119 and is available at thejamesbrand.com, Amazon, and select retail partners.