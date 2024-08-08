The TCL NXTFRAME TV Is A Watchable Work Of Art

An arty new 4K TV with audio enhancements from Bang & Olufsen.

(TCL)

An arms race for a bigger, better, brighter and more stylish television is afoot, and luxury home entertainment is now competing with the art world when it comes to wall space —at least, if the new TCL NXTFRAME is any indication.

(TCL)

The TCL NXTFRAME and NXTFRAME Pro, both rolling out in different size options in the weeks and months ahead, are packed with next-level bells and whistles. With screen options ranging from 55 inches to 85 inches, its ultra-slim design includes an installation process that forgoes an external box. The television and its off-white frame (plus an included light wood colored magnetic frame) also turn the device into a work of art when not in use, while an optional floor easel stand adds even more artistic flair to home viewing.

(TCL)

The new set is also billed as the “world’s thinnest ‘All-in-One’ NXTFRAME TV,” and is compatible with Google TV technology for an even more customizable viewing experience. In addition to its sleek technology, the handsome, elegant television “will accentuate virtually any home decor,” said Scott Ramirez, TCL’s vice president of product marketing and development.

(TCL)

Further bolstering the TCL NXTFRAME and TCL’s lineup of cutting-edge devices is a new partnership with crystal-clear sound at the forefront: The TCL NXTFRAME comes with Bang & Olufsen audio technology via new partnership. Audio tuning and sound design from Bang & Olufsen are complemented by a matching wireless 3.1.2 sound bar and subwoofer, one that was co-engineered by TCL and Bang & Olufsen.

(TCL)

And as a work of art in its own right, TCL has spared no expense, as the NXTFRAME is further billed as a “digital masterpiece that can display a rotation of artwork, from paintings and photographs to drawings and street art,” all included via a pre-loaded Art Library, much like Samsung’s popular Frame TVs.

(TCL)

While the new NXTFRAME is suitable for everyone from sports enthusiasts to gamers, the latest TCL lineup also includes more conventional big-screen offerings, like a mammoth 115-inch television that includes an actual Super Bowl 2025 ticket with purchase of every $20,000 set.

(TCL)

But back to the NXTFRAME. Bang & Olufsen’s BeoSonic technology takes things a step further by offering yet another level of seamless audio customization, while Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X technology amp up sound quality in both new NXTFRAME offerings. From a sleek design to seamless audio integration and exceptional artwork options, the new TCL NXTFRAME makes one pause and rethink what a television can be.