These Cannabis Accessories Take 4/20 To New Highs

Celebrate 4/20 with a variety of weed-inspired offerings.

Credit: Rogue Paq

The legal cannabis industry has exploded in recent years, with weed brands creating a variety of unique new products that are fit for virtually every taste. Check out these awesome offerings, which just may take your next 4/20 celebration to new highs.

Houseplant Housecoat and Sleep Mask

Seth Rogen’s Houseplant company offers all kinds of lifestyle accessories for cannabis enthusiasts, but the Housecoat puts a dank spin on Hugh Hefner’s smoking jacket. Comfy and warm with pockets big enough to hold all your weed paraphernalia, this piece of stoner loungewear has got you covered. ($145)

Gelato Canna Dubai Chocolate Bars

Credit: Gelato Canna Co

Dubai chocolate bars became a viral phenomenon after first gaining fame on TikTok, so it was only a matter of time before we saw a cannabis-infused version of the pistachio and shredded phyllo pastry-filled sweets. Chocolatey, crunchy and delicious, Gelato Canna’s Dubai bar also packs a serious wallop with 200 mg of THC per bar, with each square measured out to 20 mg each. ($30)

Wynk THC Seltzers

Credit: Wynk

Wynk has quickly become one of the biggest names in the THC seltzer game. Cofounded by a former Tesla and SpaceX engineer, the feel-good seltzer offers a multitude of flavors and dosages (from 2.5 mg to 10 mg of THC per can) that are fast acting and kick within 10 to 15 minutes. (Six Packs start at $24.99)

Feelz Sodas

Credit: Feelz

Feelz is a THC soda made for cannabis consumers who like to go hard, featuring a weapons-grade 100 mg in a single can. The company also makes a line of edibles, but they’re best known for supercharged drinks with flavors like Grape Soda and Root Beer. ($5.99)

Flora+Bast

Credit: Flora+Bast

Flora+Bast began as a beauty industry brand, but later expanded into the cannabis business with a variety of quality products guided by an eco-conscious, transparent philosophy. Their “Truth in Testing” method is designed to provide accurate THC percentages without the embellishments sometimes found elsewhere. ($50)

Rove Live Resin Diamonds

Credit: Rove

Rove continues to innovate in the cannabis space, making solid standalone or modular THC oil cartridges for vape pens. These carts don’t pull any punches, hitting smooth and with plenty of flavor. ($55)

Stündenglass Modül + Dok Deluxe

Credit: Stundenglass

Stündenglass makes well engineered, tech-forward consumption devices that are surprisingly compact compared to their tabletop competitors. This sleek electronic device melds with precision glass for a unique look and an efficient (and tasty) experience. ($420)

Sunday Scaries Sleep Gummies

Credit: Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries’ newly-launched THC Sleep Gummies + Relaxants are yet another tool to fall asleep faster and get a good night’s rest. The super mellow, 2 mg gummies come in a tasty Blackberry Peach Flavor and won’t leave you groggy the next morning. ($31)

Muha Meds

Credit: Muha Meds

Selling strains that were picked for vibrancy and potency, with names like Black Truffle, Brain Freeze and Strawberry Mimosa, there’s an exceptional quality to Muha Meds flower that sets it apart from the rest. ($50)

High 90’s High Roller Pre-Rolls

These extra large, glass-tipped joints are a pleasure to smoke and come in several strains that range from super-strong and energetic to calming and mellow. They’re great for a group and will last a good long while…depending on the circle they’re getting passed around. ($15)

Rogue Paq SendNudes Matches

Credit: Rogue Paq

Novelty matchbooks are becoming a lost art. As we see the return of exceptional smoking accessories rise in popularity, there’s no reason a pack of these retro-inspired “Send Doobs” matches shouldn’t be by their side. Eight options are available for a more personalized touch. ($12)

Royal Queen Seeds

Credit: Royal Crown Seeds

There’s a certain pride that comes with smoking weed grown at home, and RQS takes the guesswork out of what can be a complicated process. The brand’s auto-flowering seeds makes growing and harvesting as easy to grow as a basil plant. (Starting at $20 for a pack of three)