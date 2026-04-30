These Record-Breaking Adidas Sneakers Are The Lightest Running Shoes Ever Made

Clocking in at a feathery 3.4 ounces.

The newest Adidas AdiZero is blazing a new trail in formidable fashion, breaking plentiful records and cementing Adidas’ place at the top of the heap in the race to make the lightest, fastest running shoes ever.

(Adidas)

As WWD reports, the Adidas AdiZero Adios Pro Evo 3 is both breaking long-standing benchmarks and going for hefty sums on the secondary market to the tune of more than $5,000) on sites like sneaker and luxury resale outlet StockX). And it’s not hard to see why, at least in matters of performance: Both London Marathon men’s winner Sabastian Sawe and women’s winner Tigist Assefa wore the sneakers as they crossed the finish line last weekend, while other running companies take on the literal race to break records and deliver the most innovative kicks on the market.

(Adidas)

The pro-approved sneakers were gaining ground in the sneaker market slowly but steadily before a slew of eye-popping pro marathon race times, WWD notes, adding that “even before the momentous marathon moment, searches for the Adizero franchise have grown significantly on the platform.” while emphasizing that “according to StockX, the platform saw nearly 50,000 searches containing the term “Adizero” in the first quarter of 2026.”

(Adidas)

Clocking in at a mere 3.4 ounces, the Adidas AdiZero Adios Pro Evo 3 is also part of what the Wall Street Journal has dubbed the “The Obsessive Race to Make a Four-Ounce Running Shoe,” noting further that the “the latest development in super shoes is their extreme lightness.” With an emphasis on rather chunky designs delivering maxium rebound and cushion, the Adidas AdiZero Adios Pro Evo 3 also focuses on responsive, thick foam and added touches like carbon fiber plates for durability and strength. Even as far back as 2022, WSJ reported that “sneakers with ultra-thick soles from brands like Hoka and Altra have become the running shoes of (the year).

Retailing for the elite price tag of $500, the Adidas AdiZero lineup ushers in a “new era of fast.” Adidas notes, with technical specs like adidas Lightstrike Pro for what the company calls “super-light cushioning.” In remarkable fashion, outlets report that Adidas beat footwear giants like Nike in powering a sub-2-hour marathon, part of “history in time.” For now, select pairs of the newest Adidas AdiZero are sold out online (including in men’s winner Sawe’s preferred colorway), so to add a piece of running heritage and modern performance to your running kit, look to the secondary market.