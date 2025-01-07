This 100-Inch Projector Screen Rises From The Floor

XGIMI’s retractable short-throw projector screen shrinks into a sleek display piece.

(Xigmi)

Not all enthralling concept products, be it visionary vehicles or boundary-pushing pieces of home entertainment tech, have to be based in far-fetched futurism, as Xgimi is demonstrating at CES 2025. There, the Chinese projector and laser TV brand just unveiled the Ascend, a 100-inch motorized floor-rising screen designed for the existing Aura 2, XGIMI’s brand ultra short-throw projector.

(Xigmi)

Engineered to function both as a cinematic screen and an ambiance-enhancing display (somewhat akin in mission to Samsung’s The Frame), Ascend has multiple footprints of varying sizes. At one-third of its height, it functions as decor that’s about the size of a fireplace, while it delivers grand cinematic experience when deployed fully as a 100-inch display.

(Xigmi)

Ascend’s design is meant to complement Aura 2, features a sophisticated cover with motorized lens-protecting doors that open and close seamlessly, 60-watt Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and Dolby Vision HDR imaging, which aims to “immerse viewers in rich, multidimensional soundscapes and vivid images with remarkable brightness, contrast, and color.” For the dream setup experience as imagined by Xgimi, premium Harman Kardon soundbars can be added to the mix seamlessly.

(Xigmi)

“We’re thrilled to introduce Ascend at CES 2025 and showcase our latest technological explorations,” said Apollo Zhong, CEO of XGIMI.

(Xigmi)

“Ascend is a symbol of our dedication to continuous innovation in home entertainment and a testament to our drive to provide users with powerful, elegant solutions that enhance their everyday lives. It’s the type of jaw-dropping product that belongs at CES, and we’re so excited to gather feedback from technologists at the show.”