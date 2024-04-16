This Damascus Steel Chef’s Knife Has A Maker’s Mark Bourbon Barrel Handle

A Japanese chef’s knife for Kentucky bourbon lovers.

(Photo: Messermeister)

Chef, restaurateur and Bourbon Land cookbook author Edward Lee is collaborating with premium knifemaker Messermeister on a limited line of whiskey-inspired chef’s knives.

Handmade by artisans in Japan, the eight-inch Ltd Edition Chef Edward Lee Chef’s Knife is comprised of a 53-layer Black Damascus steel blade with a charred handle reclaimed from Kentucky-based Maker’s Mark Bourbon barrels, featuring a Shou Sugi Ban design. Only 750 knives will be produced.

(Photo: Messermeister)

Messermeister— the women-owned maker of premium chef knives and culinary tools—collaborated with the acclaimed Kentucky-based chef to dream up the $500 knife. 20% of the knife line’s proceeds go to The Lee Initiative—winner of the 2024 James Beard Humanitarian Award—which advances inclusion and compassion in the culinary world.

“Knives are so personal,” said Lee in a statement. “A good knife is both practical and functional, not just beautiful. But the best knives also tell a story. I am excited to be working with Messermeister to do just that, while at the same time giving back to such an essential cause.”

(Photo: Messermeister)

Messermeister’s new Forge Initiative is set to collaborate with one chef per year to design a “dream knife” reflective of that chef’s personality and passions, with 20% or more of profits going to the chef’s favorite nonprofit.

(Photo: Messermeister)

“We are thrilled to partner with Chef Lee and The Lee Initiative to create a product that is as sustainable as it is beautiful,” said Kirsten Dressler Wilson, Vice President of Messermeister. “Chef’s personal design influence paired with unmatched artisan craftsmanship have resulted in a truly one-of-a-kind chef knife.”

All Forge signature knives are available now on Messermeister.com. Check out a cutting-edge first look at Chef Lee’s bourbon-inspired knife above.