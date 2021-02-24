Apple Watch Can Now Control Your Traeger Grill With Hot New App

Tend to your Traeger Grill by using your Apple Watch.
Owners of Traeger's WiFi (aka WiFIRE)-enabled range of grills can now adjust temps, start smoke cycles, and more on their Apple Watch

WiFIRE itself isn't new. The American wood pellet grillmaker debuted the smart technology back in 2017, and has since incorporated  WiFIRE into multiple models ranging from from the $799 Pro 575 to the top-tier $1,999 Timberline 1300 and the $1,500 Ironwood 885 that Maxim.com previously featured

But until now, taking advantage of WiFIRE required home meat maestros to pull up the Traeger app on their smartphone. That's not to say using an iPhone to fine-tune cooks while watching the game or fetching another six-pack is at all a laborious task. Rather, Traeger app support for the Apple Watch makes grilling on its virtually fool-proof machines even more convenient.

Here's a partial list of what you can now do from a device on your wrist: 

  • Control grill temp: Users can monitor and control their grill temperature in real time and make adjustments.
  • Watch probe temp: Cooks can set a desired internal temperature and monitor their progress without ever lifting the lid.
  • Commence "Keep Warm" mode: If you're not ready to chow right when the food is ready, set the grill “Keep Warm Mode” to maintain low heat without overcooking.
  • Set a timer: Alerts notify the cook when its ready to sauce, check, or pull your food.
  • Monitor pellet level: The pellet sensor will display current pellet levels in real time.
  • Start "Super Smoke" mode: Infuse their food with hardwood smoke between temperatures from 165 up to 225 degrees.

If you've got an Apple watch and a Traeger, hit the app store on your device now. 

