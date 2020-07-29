This 24K Gold-Plated PlayStation 5 Is For Gamers With Money To Burn

Truly Exquisite

Despite excitement over the PlayStation 5's power graphics process, 3D audio engine solid-state drive and other specs, Sony's next-get console was mocked by some upon its reveal, drawing aesthetic comparisons to an internet router/aircraft carrier/white binder. Perhaps gamers will be more accepting of this gold-plated version by Truly Exquisite.

The London-based customizer, which sells other blingy products inlcuding Swarovoski crystal-coated sneakers and platinum iPhones, unveiled renders of its "Luxury Bespoke Sony PS5 Collection." Buyers will have the option of getting the forthcoming console, controller and headset gilded in either 24K gold (pictured), 18K rose gold or platinum.

Prices weren't revealed, but Truly Exquisite charges just over $5,300 to cover the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in 24K gold. The PlayStation 5 and accessories here have a much larger collective surface area, so it'll easily cost five figures to do the same.

More details are forthcoming, but you can register interest in the outlandishly decorated system here.