Tumi And McLaren Debut Supercar-Inspired 'Performance Luxury' Luggage

Tumi just unveiled a new capsule collection with supercar maker McLaren designed to bring "performance luxury" vibes to your luggage and bag options.

Since announcing the brand partnership in 2019, Tumi Creative Director Victor Sanz and McLaren Design Director Rob Melville produced a line that straddles elegant business travel with stylish everyday essentials.

The nine-piece collection is inspired by design elements of McLaren’s sleek supercars and Formula 1 race cars, highlighted with McLaren’s signature Papaya colorway and featuring carbon fiber accents.

Key travel pieces include the Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On, crafted in a hybrid of materials including Tegris, a hard-wearing thermoplastic composite found in race cars. The hard shell is contrasted by a molded-fabric front panel with a supercar-influenced design found throughout the collaboration.

The collection's Velocity Backpack was created to keep wearers connected all day long thanks to the inclusion of a USB port and padded laptop compartment.

There's also aTorque Sling and Lumin Utility Pouch for light-carry and hands-free days, as well as the Orbit Small Packing Cube, Trace Expandable Organizer, and split compartment Teron Travel Kit that serve as portable accessories.

The collection will be available now at tumi.com, Tumi retail stores and select McLaren retailers globally.