Upgrade Your Flame Game With This Mid-Century Modern Lloyd Fireplace

The stylish indoor/outdoor fireplace glows with 7-inch flames that crackle like wood and produce a soft, radiant heat for a combined 9,000 BTUs.

Firing up cozy vibes is easier than ever with the Lloyd Fireplace, a chic, mid-century modern-style model that blends warm flames and cool colors.

Fired by TerraFlame gel fuel, the Lloyd Fireplace from the makers of Solo Stove glows with seven-inch flames that crackle like wood and produce a soft, radiant heat for a combined 9,000 BTUs. The electroplated steel body and glass design makes it outdoor-friendly, andTerraFlame’s gel fuel is clean-burning and smoke-free, so it’s also safe to use indoors without vents.

Each gel fuel canister burns for about three hours and six canisters are included with each Lloyd Fireplace order. The fireplace kit also includes a base, frame, chimney, metal burner, snuffer tool, and assembly instructions. Best of all, the 25.5”D x 43.5”H device weighs in at only 31 pounds.

Check out the gallery above for pics of the Lloyd Fireplace, which can be ordered here for $699.