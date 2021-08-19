Upgrade Your Home Cleaning Game With the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Meet the best cordless stick vacuum on the market.

Roborock's new H7 cordless stick vacuum is about to make keeping your floors clean easier than ever.

The home cleaning appliance brand previously changed the game by incorporating a lightweight, lithium-polymer battery on these rechargeable, easily maneuverable vacuums with the H6 vac. Now, Roborock's next-generation H7 pushes past its predecessor with a host of new-and-improved features.

The key upgrades include a 37 percent reduction in charge time as compared to the H6. Full capacity is now achieved after plugging in for just 2.5 hours, which gives users a full 90 minutes of unimpeded and consistent suction time from start to finish of the cleaning cycle. While running more aggressive normal or max modes, a 1.7-inch OLED screen provides battery life updates at a glance.

A larger-capacity 500ml dustbin also cuts down on trips to the trash can, and when the time does come to unload, included disposable dust bags keep allergenic materials contained.

The 3.2-pound H7 may be feathery light and sleek, but it'll suck up even the most stubbornly small specks of dirt. Multiple cyclones and HEPA filtration capture 99.99 percent of particles as minute as 0.3 microns, including pollen and fungi. Users can additionally create quick suction or lock suction on with the tap of a button.

The design's cleverness isn't limited to the vacuum itself. Roborock's Magnetic Easy Store system (MagBase) allows for all attachments like the motorized mini-brush, dusting brush and crevice tool be stored directly on the dock or any other magnetic surface, such as a refrigerator.

Additionally, a quick-attach mopping accessory (sold separately) means users can eliminate the need for a separate cleaning apparatus.

“We are proud to have been the first to introduce a LiPo battery into cordless handheld vacuums, bringing unique benefits to the cleaning experience," says Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock.

"With the new H7, we have built upon what our previous models lacked and fulfilled consumer desires for an extreme lightweight design, powerful suction, decreased charging time and new storage options."

The Roborock H7 is available now for $499.99.