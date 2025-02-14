Upgrade Your Luggage Game With The ‘G-Wagon Of Hard-Sided Suitcases’

Available in 40-liter and 90-liter sizes and built to last a lifetime.

(Huckberry)

Jetsetting across the the globe is about to get even more efficient, stylish and dependable — that is, if you opt for a handsome luggage upgrade via a new set of wildly dependable Sterling Pacific luggage cases from Huckberry.

(Huckberry)

A laundry list of near-indestructible, heirloom-quality specs separate two standout Sterling Pacific cases from the pack, chief among them beastly full aluminum body construction. And while the brand has the chops of a heritage company, it’s a recent addition to the carry-on luggage world: The first Sterling Pacific cases weren’t sold until 2021.

(Huckberry)

Sterling Pacific originally sprang from Nevada jewelry & watch producers R Herz & Bro, Inc., which was in business for decades and later acquired in 2018 by brand developer Galton Voysey. The result? The eventual production of some of the best carry-on suitcases on the market.

(Huckberry)

As the Huckberry-approved brand tells it, both its 40-liter and 90-liter options “are made in small batches with an obsessive attention to detail in our contract factories,” and the A-to-Z list of features reflects next-level craft. Gear Patrol went so far as to call Sterling Pacific “essentially the G-Wagon of hard-sided suitcases.”

(Sterling Pacific)

A slew of reviews sing the praises of the tough-as-nails, 5000 series aluminum alloy-crafted cases, with the 40-liter option approved as a carry-on, and the 90-liter option able to be checked in. Each case is finished with fashionable features like Italian leather handles and a plush interior lining. The new run of Sterling Pacific cases just so happens to be part of a slew of the best travel gear on the market from Huckberry, with each carefully curated selection seemingly tailor-made to crisscross the globe with style and reliability in mind.

(Huckberry)

As Sterling Pacific says of its cases, which also boast an interior mesh compartment and a series of straps for organization, no stone has been left unturned in their design. “Every detail has been perfected with our core clientele of frequent flyers, pilots and other aluminum travel case enthusiasts in mind,” the company noted. Huckberry adds that Sterling Pacific “makes luggage that’s as rigorously engineered as the planes you’ll travel on.”

(Huckberry)

Thickened aluminum corners bolster the durability of both cases, and impressive SAE 304 steel rivets drive home the point that Sterling Pacific makes the ideal carry-on for the gentleman traveler on the go. Naturally, the price tag of each option reflects an elevated focus on design and performance: The 40-liter Sterling Pacific case retails for $2,150, while the aptly named Check-In 90L Travel Case will set you back $2,650.

(Huckberry)

From point A to point B and seemingly everywhere in between, the dedication of Sterling Pacific to its craft should make each case “a joy to tote around,” as Huckberry fittingly says. Secure your new favorite travel luggage ASAP.

