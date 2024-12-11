Urwerk Debuts UR-230 Polaris In Lightweight Ceramic

Blinded by the White.

(Urwerk)

The unexpected, the unbelievable and the near-impossible never seems to be too far out of reach for Swiss haute horologist Urwerk. Each new release is a visual and technical feast, even as the new Urwerk UR-230 swerves from “the norm” for the company (whatever the norm can be called).

(Urwerk)

Among a slate of drool-worthy, impossibly intricate watches — some inspired by a scorpion’s stinger, others drawing on inspiration from outer space or stealth aircraft — the UR-230 manages to carve out its own lane in material, fabrication and movement. The new launch (billed by the Geneva-based watchmaker as “radiant and iridescent”) relies on a crisp all-white case derived from proprietary fiberglass-enhanced ceramic, giving it both lightweight toughness and sex appeal.

(Urwerk)

The horologist notes that the change in color palette from its typical grey and black strikes a fresh chord, with “natural brilliance and a new energy that glimmers white.” Yet as with other elusive Urwerk timepieces, a glimpse inside the watch reveals its true mysteries: At the core of the UR-230 is the company’s revolving satellite complication, with rotating blocks on a three-arm carousel.

(Urwerk)

Four hour numerals on display cubes scroll along a 120-degree section of the watch face and movement, while an aluminum 3D retrograde hand displays the minutes in a skeletonized design. Exacting and precise? No doubt. A flagship of the Urwerk brand? Make that a resounding yes, and add that no other watchmaker does a watch movement quite like the groundbreaking Swiss outfit.

(Urwerk)

Two sets of turbines serve a dual-fold purpose in protecting the new UR-7.30 caliber movement, including both shock absorption and an “air brake” design that works in tandem with the winding system. Functional touches like Super LumiNova-coated hour markers and sand-blasted sub-dials fall more closely in line with traditional timepieces.

Make no mistake: The Urwerk UR-230 is far from average in every respect. Accordingly, just 35 pieces (at an eye-popping $175,000 price tag) are available of the latest boundary-pushing Urwerk timepiece.