Sony Vaio Z Carbon Fiber Laptop Is World's Lightest With Intel H-Series Chip

High-end computer brand Vaio just launched a laptop that's being hailed as the Japanese company's "most ambitious product yet" thanks to an industry-first carbon fiber construction.

The Verge reports that the Vaio Z weighs in at a feathery 2.11 pounds (though the American model weighs in at just under 2.3 pounds), making it the lightest laptop that runs Intel's four-core i7 11357H processor.

While other competitors have incorporated the high-tensile material with plastic parts to shave off weight, Vaio molded it around the edges of the Z's chassis to create an entirely carbon fiber shell.

Vaio

Other specs include up to 2TB of storage, 32GB of RAM. Iris Xe integrated graphics card, and a 14-inch HD 4K LCD touchscreen display. A series of 26 "Surface drop" test results promise durability, and the incorporation of Vaio's True Performance keeps the CPU from over-heating by finding an optimal mid-range performance setting. You can also log in by simply sitting down in front of it, thanks to Vaio's User Sensing face authentication.

In addition to the sleek carbon fiber shell, the Vaio Z boasts a webcam with a physical shutter and mic mute shortcuts for privacy, a 180-degree open-close clamshell design, a backlit keyboard, a full-size HDMI port, and two USB-C ports.

It costs a premium to preorder the Vaio Z for an eye-watering $3,979, which ranks it among the world's most expensive factory gaming laptops. If you want ultra-performance in an ultra-light package, you've gotta pay for it.