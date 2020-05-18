Victorinox Swiss Army Unsheathes Farmer X Alox EDC Knife

The latest Swiss Army Knife is ready for practically anything.
You'd be hard-pressed to name a more iconic pocketknife brand than Victorinox Swiss Army. The venerable knife manufacturer and military-inspired watchmaker based in Ibach, Switzerland is perhaps best known for its signature pocketknife with a red handle, Swiss cross and familiar stainless steel implements. But the company also makes knives with anodized aluminum, wooden, and even patterned handles. 

Victorinox's latest 10-tool aluminum-handled model, the Farmer X Alox, features all the usual suspects: a blade, scissors, wood saw, screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, reamer and key ring.

So yes, it essentially serves exactly the same purpose as the Swiss Army Knife you may already own, but the tactile pattern on the handle imbues the 93mm-long Farmer X Alox with an eye-catching aesthetic. 

The medium-sized knife is a reliable EDC multitool fit for cutting, sawing, stripping wire, opening cans and bottles, and probably even whittling, if you're into that kind of thing. 

Like all Victorinox knives, it comes with a lifetime guarantee against any defects in material or workmanship, and can be custom engraved upon request. 

The Victorinox Swiss Army Farmer X Alox is available beginning May 25 for $74. 