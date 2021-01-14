Victorinox Swiss Army Unveils Special Orange Editions of 3 Knives

Victorinox

Victorinox Swiss Army is going orange with its latest limited edition Alox collection of EDC knives. Crafted from embossed, anodized aluminum, the incandescent Alox scales imbues a trio of trusty pocket knives— the Classic, Pioneer X, and Hunter Pro—with a "tiger orange" hue that the brand describes as being "as bright and brilliant as the flames of a forge."

Here's the pricing and features of each of the three new limited edition blades:

Classic SD | $39,99 | Functions: blade, nail file with screwdriver, scissors, key ring

Pioneer X | $69.99 | Functions: large blade, reamer, punch, can opener with small screwdriver, bottle opener with screwdriver and wire stripper, scissors, key ring

Hunter Pro | $119.99 | Functions: large blade, lanyard hole, paracord pendant, clip

Victorinox Swiss Army's 7th annual Alox Limited Edition 2021 launches on January 25th.