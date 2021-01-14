Victorinox Swiss Army Unveils Special Orange Editions of 3 Knives

An orange twist on three everyday carry classics.
Alox Limited Edition 2021 (1)

Victorinox Swiss Army is going orange with its latest limited edition Alox collection of EDC knives. Crafted from embossed, anodized aluminum, the incandescent Alox scales imbues a trio of trusty pocket knives— the Classic, Pioneer X, and Hunter Pro—with a "tiger orange" hue that the brand describes as being "as bright and brilliant as the flames of a forge." 

Alox Limited Edition 2021, Pioneer X

Here's the pricing and features of each of the three new limited edition blades:

Alox Limited Edition 2021, Hunter Pro

Classic SD | $39,99 | Functions: blade, nail file with screwdriver, scissors, key ring

Pioneer X | $69.99 | Functions: large blade, reamer, punch, can opener with small screwdriver, bottle opener with screwdriver and wire stripper, scissors, key ring

Hunter Pro | $119.99 | Functions: large blade, lanyard hole, paracord pendant, clip

Victorinox Swiss Army's 7th annual Alox Limited Edition 2021 launches on January 25th

