Vizio To Launch Its First Affordable 4K OLED TVs This Fall

Vizio is finally releasing its latest lineup of 4K TVs to retailers. Consumers can look forward to high-resolution picture quality ideal for streaming and gaming, but the bigger story may be yet to come—a new and relatively affordable OLED TV set to become available in fall 2020.

Vizio's OLEDs will come in two flavors: the pricier 65-inch and a 55-inch set for $700 less. The brand has a rep for affordability so the cost of these sounds high at first—$2,000 for the 65-incher and $1,300 for the 55—but compare that to Samsung selling just LED TVs for as much as $2,500, or LG, offering a 77-inch OLED for $4,299.

Vizio's OLED line offers 800-nit brightness, Dolby Vision, and support for new tech innovations like high-resolution image-enhancing HDR10+ as well as HLG. Both sizes run the IQ Ultra processor, which integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to maximize picture clarity.

The new models also come with up-to-date SmartCast, supporting use of AirPlay, Chromecast, Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and pretty much any streaming service you can name right now.

Vizio's P-Series Quantum and Quantum X 4K UHD TVs have boosted color by 165%. They are equipped with Dolby Vision HDR. They come in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes and Quantum begins at $1,099.99, Quantum X at $1,399.99. The lower-priced 4K UHD M-Series Quantum TVs range between 50 and 70-inches and begin at $379.99, while the budget V-Series is available in 40 up to 75-inch screens starting at $229.99.

Vizio's OLED TVs range from $1,300 to $2,000 and will be available in the fall. Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page where you can register to be notified about when they become available: vizio.com.