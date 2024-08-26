Welcome Skateboards Goes Goth With Bauhaus Limited Edition Deck & Apparel Capsule

The “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” rockers get a rare collection of stylish skate gear.

(Welcome X Bauhaus)

Welcome Skateboards is teaming with goth rock giants Bauhaus for a limited edition collaboration of decks, t-shirts, hoodies and sweaters. The unique partnership blends indie skateboarding style with the eerie aesthetic of the pioneering band.

Bauhaus, which kickstarted goth with their iconic 1979 debut single, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” set the tone for the influential subculture by blending jagged post-punk with a haunting, atmospheric sound that spoke to generations of music fans. The vampiric, razor-cheeked presence of the art-rock group’s frontman Peter Murphy notably inspired the goth look in the 1980s and beyond.

“Over the years, Bauhaus has inspired countless artists across various genres, from rock and alternative to fashion and visual arts, solidifying their place as a cultural touchstone,” Welcome said in a statement announcing the collaboration. “Whether it’s the iconic imagery of Peter Murphy’s shadowy presence or the surreal visuals that adorned Bauhaus’s album covers, this collection is something never seen or made available before from the band.”

(Welcome X Bauhaus)

The collab includes a series of limited-edition decks and apparel featuring extremely rare, hand-drawn art from the band’s archives along with ghoulish illustrations from Welcome’s founder Jason Celaya, who was heavily influenced by the group’s distinctive vibe and sound.

(Welcome X Bauhaus)

“This collaboration is more than just a celebration of Bauhaus’s music; it’s a tribute to the band’s influence on culture as a whole,” added Celaya. “Bauhaus reshaped me as an individual in the way I think about art, music, style and even vocabulary.”

The Bauhaus x Welcome Skateboards collection will be available for a limited time only on the Welcome Skateboards website and at select retailers worldwide. Meanwhile, Love and Rockets—featuring former Bauhaus bandmates Daniel Ash, David J and Kevin Haskins—recently expanded their North American tour with fellow alt-rock supergroup Jane’s Addiction.