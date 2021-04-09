Will.i.am & Honeywell Launch Insane-Looking 'Smart Mask'
Black Eyed Peas leader will.i.am is getting in on the smart mask game. Yes, there is such a game in a world that has been restricted in so many ways for over a year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer got together with venerable tech giant Honeywell to create the XUPERMASK (so͞opərmask), which they are calling "game-changing, high-concept face technology."
Created to have a comfortable, ergonomic fit and loaded with extra functions, this is real wearable smart gear for use in what the Honeywell press release terms the "mid- and post-pandemic world."
Xupermask has been constructed with a number of high-tech materials. It has a silicone face seal and a comfortable elastic strap designed for high performance. Unlike the average mask you pull out of a box at home, Xupermask can fit a number of face shapes and Honeywell states that it "has the durability to be worn up to 365 days a year anywhere in the world."
Here's a short list of features, per the manufacturer:
- Dual 3-speed fans and HEPA filters to aid breathability
- Noise canceling audio and microphone capabilities
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LED day glow lights (to keep from catching COVID at a rave, maybe?)
- Magnetic earbud docking system
- A 7-hour battery
In a press release, will.i.am said that Xupermask was created "to change the game of our new normal."
"In this new age of style and security," the statement continued, "Xupermask is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle."
It's really all about, in his words, "function with style."
When you purchase a Xupermask, here's what comes in the box:
- Xupermask
- Fanny Pack
- 3 sets of HEPA Filters
- 3 sets of ear tips (S/M/L)
- Fabric Mask
- USB Charging Cable
- Quick Start Guide
Imagine saying the words, "Hang on, I have to get my face technology out of my fanny pack" before going out in public. COVID-19 really has created a new, weird normal.
A surreal one, at that.
Xupermask comes in black and white colorways, both with orange accents. It retails for $299.99, and HEPA filter replacement sets are $27.99.
As of April 8, 2021, the first run of masks has sold out. So go here and sign up to stay connected and find out when Xupermasks are on sale again: XUPERMASK.com.