WWDC 25: Apple Announces New iOS 26, Liquid Glass, And More Software Upgrades

Newly-announced features abound for Apple’s iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

Credit: Apple

Apple kicked off its annual WWDC week with updates on all things iOS. The tech giant’s software that powers everything from iPhones to MacBooks are all getting refreshes. The latest slate of Apple operating system updates is driven by a new naming format based on the year of release and a unified design language called Liquid Glass. Check out more details on Apple’s WWDC 25 announcements below.

iOS 26

Credit: Apple

Liquid Glass is front and center in the upcoming redesign of the iPhone’s iOS. Translucent icons and menus are the shape Liquid Glass takes on first glance but Apple’s intentions are an overall more dynamic and modern feel to a device used daily by millions.

Apple also reminded people that Apple Intelligence is still a thing and hopes to add value to their homegrown AI (with ChatGPT connectivity) by adding Live Translation to Messages and FaceTime and enabling Visual Intelligence to contextualize pretty much anything. Perhaps most interesting are some new features for actually using the iPhone as a phone; enhancing call screening and nullifying annoying wait times.



iPadOS 26

Credit: Apple

The iPad might be the biggest winner of the recent refreshes because Apple has delivered what fans have wanted for years. Namely, an iPad that acts more like a MacBook. In addition to the Liquid Glass design language, iPadOS 26 will now feature an intuitive windowing system and, if connected to a smart keyboard, an actual pointy mouse pointer.

Credit: Apple

It’s an upgrade that will let iPad users enjoy both the creative freedom of a large-format multitouch display and the productivity of a familiar laptop, all the way down to the updated Files app. Add an Apple Pencil to the mix and the iPad Pro might have just become the most powerful and versatile Mac you can get.

MacOS 26 Tahoe

Credit: Apple

Boosting the iPadOS doesn’t mean Apple is leaving the Mac faithful in the weeds. Apple’s desktops and laptops will be powered by MacOS 26 Tahoe which, charmingly, continues borrowing its nickname from California towns. Also getting the Liquid Glass treatment, Tahoe’s biggest focus is on Spotlight, the system-wide search function that is never more than a Command+Spacebar away.

Credit: Apple

It’s got the potential to be a dream improvement for those who rely on Spotlight to move quickly through their workflows, allowing notes, memos, reminders or even emails to be dashed off quickly without ever switching apps.



WatchOS 26

Credit: Apple

For a device that can start cars, open doors, play music AND tell the time, there’s nothing more important to many Apple Watch owners than its health-related functions. WatchOS 26 marks the introduction of Workout Buddy, a personal cheerleader of sorts who will encourage and congratulate fitness accomplishments and dish personal stats in between pep talks. For those who don’t prefer inhumanly chipper coaches, Workout Buddy (among many other Apple Watch functions) can now be dismissed with the new Wrist Flick gesture that’s upcoming in WatchOS 26.



VisionOS 26

Credit: Apple

The Vision Pro headset, recently entering its sophomore year, gains some significant quality of life improvements in VisionOS 26. The introduction of persistent widgets that stay anchored in place in the Vision Pro’s view is an important piece of groundwork for the platform where virtual picture frames can be peered into or live weather windows can be tacked onto office walls.

Credit: Apple

Vision Pro will also get accessories like the PSVR 2 controllers, veering the Vision Pro into core gaming potential for the first time. Native 3D 180/360 video playback is an equally huge addition, finally allowing all content made specifically for headsets to be played on the Vision Pro without the need for a third-party app.



Credit: Apple

Apple’s slew of new OS options are available in Developer Beta today with Public Beta tests to be available in July and finally making their way to devices across the globe in the fall. Check out Apple’s Beta Page for early access now.

