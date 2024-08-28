Yeti Elevates Cast Iron Skillets With Relaunched Cookware Line

Cast iron quality from the beloved maker of rugged coolers and tumblers.

(YETI)

Yeti has relaunched the brand’s coveted cast iron skillet—which sold out in just 12 hours after it was released last year—and it’s now available in three sizes: 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch.

Yeti, a brand revered for its rugged coolers and tumblers, recently launched its first-ever liquor flask, and these heirloom-quality skillets are sure to further fire up Yeti diehards. They come smoothly polished and pre-seasoned, so they’re ready to cook after a quick rinse. Free of PFOA coatings, they’re built to cook equally well on home burners, outdoor grills and roaring open fires.

(YETI)

The USA-made skillets also come with handy scrapers to remove food bits and oils when cleaning. Boasting cast iron’s famous heat retention and durability, the handsome frying pans are designed to be “a blank canvas for generations of live fire feasting and an heirloom piece that will never stop impressing.” The branding on the back doubles down on the company’s outdoor ethos, reading, “YETI: Built For The Wild.”

(YETI)

Clocking in at $150 for the 8-inch, $200 for the 10-inch and $250 for the 12-inch, they’re certainly pricier than cast iron mainstays like Lodge. But Yeti-philes would do well to snap one up before they sell out again.