Meet the 2020 'Maxim Cover Girl' Competition Finalists

Vote now to determine who will win a $25,000 grand prize and grace the cover of Maxim magazine.
2020 Maxim Cover Girl Competition Finalists Promo 2

Meet the 2020 Maxim Cover Girl competition finalists! These amazing women have surpassed thousands of other models to take the top eight positions. Each is deserving of a spot on the cover of Maxim magazine and the $25,000 grand prize, but they need your help to win. 

Voting closes on Thursday, August 13, so head to maximcovergirl.com now to cast your vote. Good luck to all! 

Tattiana Johnson 

Lucy Hislop

Destinee Cyr

Stephanie Pavilonis 

Jessica Carter 

Heather Brock 

Ashely Peckich

Sandy Piña 

