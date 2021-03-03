50 Cent Says He's 'Headed' To Texas After Governor Ends Mask Mandates

Getty Images

50 Cent has had it with coronavirus-related restrictions. And now that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has opened his state back up for business and lifted statewide mask orders, 50 (born Curtis Jackson III) is ready to saddle up and ride into the Lone Star state.

The rapper made his feelings clear with an Instagram post of a screengrab from an article about Abbott's decision and his caption, which simply read, "I’m headed to Texas fuck this 🏃‍♂️💨LOL."

This isn't the first time 50 let people know his feelings on the matter. His maskless party given on Super Bowl weekend in Florida was a bold enough statement to earn commentary from local politicians like the mayor of St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman, who tweeted his disapproval.

"This isn't how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl," wrote Kriseman in his February 6 tweet, "It's not safe or smart. It's stupid. We're going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent."

50 Cent may have just been the most high-profile example of a celebrity not caring about COVID-19 safety measures—People magazine also reported on other performers attending parties that weekend, including French Montana and Migos.

Will they follow 50 to Texas? That's anyone's guess. Gov. Abbott's decision, after all, was roundly criticized by other politicians, including fellow Republican Betsy Price, the mayor of Fort Worth, who reportedly said the decision was "premature" and asked Abbott to "open up additional vaccine tier categories so that more people are eligible to get a vaccine if they want one."

“As the state’s directive has changed," said Price in a statement, "so must our response. Now, more than ever, vaccines and testing must be readily available."

Unless 50 Cent has been vaccinated or contracted and survived the virus himself, he might want to find out where he can get the shot before he throws away any masks he owns and heads to DFW.