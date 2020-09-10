First Look at Agent Provocateur's New Lingerie Campaign

Agent Provocateur

Agent Provocateur's 2020 Autumn/Winter campaign aims to both showcase of the luxe lingerie boutique's eye-catching pieces and encapsulate what contemporary femininity looks like.

Lensed by acclaimed British photographer Charlotte Wales, the lookbook stars five striking women from different worlds and disciplines: chef and food writer Gizzi Erskine, jazz-rap star IAMDDB, motorcycle influencer Dominika Grnova, gamer Jasmine Asia, and filmmaker Breanna Box.

Each dons unique looks on a specially curated set that plays to their respective fields. For instance, Grnova poses in a leopard silk satin variant of the "Molly" with turquoise blue lace trim alongside a bright red Ducati, and Asia rocks the black "Kaylie" with starry embroidered tulle while clutching a console controller.

“We wanted to hero the Agent Provocateur in every woman—it brings out their fierce femininity, and we certainly found it in these five incredible women," said Agent Provocateur Creative Director Sarah Shotton.

Speaking on what it means to be a woman in 2020, Erskine said, "I think sisterhood is more critical than ever and I hope and instinctively feel that we now have more and more men on board within the growing sisterhood. We are all capable of all our dreams and ambitions. You just need to tap into the right frequency and learn to bash away those insecurities and people who may try and step on you."

Visit Agent Provocateur's website to browse all of the pieces from the latest Autumn/Winter collection now.