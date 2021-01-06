Alexis Ren Brings The Heat With Beachy Nude Instagram Photo

"I’ve never wished I was sand until today."
Alexis Ren's latest thirst trap is her most popular Instagram post since September, and for good reason. The former Maxim cover model bared almost all of her glorious figure in an elegant nude photo lensed by veteran Italian photographer Marco Glaviano in St. Barths

Fellow influencer Emily Mei cleverly commented, "I’ve never wished I was sand until today." Others pointed out that the image precariously walks the #freethenipple tightrope, despite Instagram's restrictive community guidelines.  

Over 900,000 followers liked the image in 20 hours, making it her most engaged Instagram post since this video, in which Ren urges followers to vote in the 2020 United States presidential election.

Ren has recently leveraged her internet fame to draw attention to other worthy causes. Posing in a black bra and panty, the Instagram beauty recounted a prediction made by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation indicating that plastic in the world's oceans will outweigh fish by 2050.  

Typically though, Ren's thirst traps are accompanied by a brief caption or a few emojis. See for yourself below:    

