Amber Rose Is Maxim’s February 2025 Cover Star

The model, TV personality and entrepreneur is stepping into a daring new chapter, challenging assumptions about politics, sex and fame.

Amber Rose shocked the world with her stirring speech at last year’s Republican National Convention. But her life and career have been anything but conventional. From South Philadelphia to the heights of Hollywood, the model, TV personality and entrepreneur knows a thing or two about shattering expectations.

She first caught the public’s attention 15 years ago through her relationship with rapper Kanye “Ye” West. But rather than fade into celebrity-ex obscurity, she’s become one of the most recognized faces in pop culture, amassing millions of social media followers. Now, Rose finds herself at another pivotal moment. After years of navigating the entertainment industry’s stereotypes, she’s stepping into a daring new chapter, challenging assumptions about politics, sex and fame. In this exclusive interview, Rose sits down with Maxim to discuss her unexpected journey, the price of authenticity and the truth about who she really is.

From Philly To Fame

Growing up in Philadelphia shaped Rose. Her early life was marked by homelessness and a mother struggling with mental health issues. Their neighborhood was a tough one, where strip clubs and drug deals dotted her terrain. “I grew up in poverty but never realized it until later because I grew up with so much love and affection,” she says. “Philly gave me thick skin and taught me how to persevere.”

Like many young women in her situation, Rose turned to exotic dancing to make ends meet. It was far from her life’s ambition, but it paid the bills. Her ultimate goal was modeling. She started small, appearing in spring fashion segments on local Philadelphia news stations. Then came a life-changing move to New York City to try her luck on the main runways. She immediately signed with Ford Models. Her distinctive look—particularly her signature buzz cut—made her stand out in the numerous music videos she appeared in.

“I was the only video girl who had this haircut,” she recalls. “There were a lot of hair forums online and so many people were commenting on it. That was my first taste of fame, even though people didn’t know my name.” That would change after she met Kanye West on the set of his unreleased “RoboCop” video. The two fell in love and dated for two years. Suddenly, everyone in the world knew the name Amber Rose.

Breaking Free

Nearly two decades have passed since that time. Rose has since strutted down runways at New York Fashion Week, appeared in a Louis Vuitton campaign, and made memorable cameos in music videos for Nicki Minaj, Future and others. She’s competed on Dancing With the Stars, hosted Loveline, launched her own VH1 talk show and even wrote a book titled How to Be a Bad Bitch. Along the way, she became the proud mother of two sons—Sebastian “Bash” Taylor Thomaz and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards—a bond she proudly displays with two forehead tattoos bearing their names: “Bash” and “Slash.” Reflecting on her journey, she now understands the importance of trusting herself.

“I’d tell my younger self to always follow my intuition,” she reflects. This philosophy has been key to her ability to reinvent herself time and again. But she believes the entertainment industry still won’t let her evolve. “From ex-stripper to ex-girlfriend,” she says with a laugh. “Almost 20 years later and some people still don’t want to address me accordingly.” Although the entertainment machine keeps trying to pigeonhole her, Rose has decided to fly the coop once and for all. “Hollywood just intimidates you into being the person they want you to be, in order to make money and survive,” she says. Her answer to being shoved in a box is to break free. “What I realized over time is truly being your authentic self is where you find happiness and success.”

Finding Politics

Her new approach to life took her down an unexpected path. Last year, she decided to publicly endorse Donald Trump for president to her 24.1 million Instagram followers. This may not seem that shocking, considering nearly half the country voted for him in 2024—except in liberal Hollywood. As soon as she endorsed the former president on Instagram, critics tried to tear her down on social media. “This goes against everything you’ve preached,” one fan wrote.

Ever defiant, Rose stood her ground. She doubled-down and agreed to speak at the Republican National Convention, where she told millions of Americans, “Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love. These are my people. This is where I belong.” Looking back on that time, Rose is happy she made the decision she did. “During the election, I was ‘canceled,’ ” Rose recalls. “Now? All the naysayers are quiet. They see he’s already changing our country for the better.”

Rose sees a deeper cultural problem at play. “On the left, there’s no objective truth. It’s only about feelings,” she explains. “As a society, we all need to get back to reality and have these difficult conversations to bring us all back to a better place.”

She says the criticism doesn’t faze her. “Unfortunately, the ‘woke’ left cancels people for having a different ideology,” she explains. “Fortunately for me, I don’t give a fuck and will always stand 10 toes down until the wheels fall off, regardless of what my beliefs may be. I used to be on the left and thought I was doing the right thing. That’s why it’s so important to have open conversations.”

Building Her Brand

Rose hopes to have some of these conversations on her latest media venture. “I’m excited to announce my new show,” she says, though she’s keeping the title close to her chest for now. “It’ll be my opinion on politics and other current events.” She’s also extending her entrepreneurial footprint. Earlier this year, Rose partnered with beverage company Lust to launch a libido-enhancing shot called Lust Amber Rose. The 1.5-oz shot combines premium ingredients to boost libido and enhance mood. “One bottle is a full shot, and that’s all you need for the moment,” she explains. “It’s for men and women to enjoy—married couples, relationship and ‘situationships.’ The shot will get you aroused and ready to go!”

Rose hopes the drink might help put the hair back on men’s chests. “The problem with men now is they want to be treated like a princess,” she says with her characteristic directness. “Bring back masculinity!” Speaking of masculinity, Rose likes her rides to have some muscle, too. “As far as foreign cars I prefer a Rolls-Royce Wraith,” she says. “I like luxury cars versus a sports car. I also like big cars like Navigators, Escalades and Hummers.”

A Future In Politics

With her newfound political voice, is a career in politics in her future, perhaps even as part of Trump’s administration? “Maybe,” Rose teases. “I still have a lot to learn, but I’m definitely in love with it.” For now, she hopes her courageous stance will inspire others. “Be persistent and don’t take no for an answer!” she says. “The worst thing someone can say to you is no. If you’re starting off where I started, it’s only up from there. Believe in yourself!”

