Antje Utgaard Stuns in Exclusive Swimsuit Photos

A stunning first look at the Maxim Hot 100 beauty's latest bikini shoot.

Shawn Ferjanec

Antje Utgaard has been blowing up on Instagram for a while, and was even playfully dubbed “America's sexiest Wisconsinite” in the 2019 Maxim Hot 100.

Shawn Ferjanec

Shawn Ferjanec

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Utgaard's career has taken her from modeling for Midwest motocross promotions to magazine shoots to even landing roles in a few movies (2019's Mob Town and 2017's Sable).

Shawn Ferjanec

Shawn Ferjanec

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But she's never stopped gifting her nearly two million Instagram followers with steamy snaps, some of which are seen here for the first time.

Shawn Ferjanec

Shawn Ferjanec

In images lensed by top L.A. photographer Shawn Ferjanec, Utaard dons a little bit of everything—a black cocktail dress, a flowing lime green gown, white lace lingerie, and numerous plunging swimsuits. Talk about versatility!

Shawn Ferjanec

Shawn Ferjanec

“I’ve done a lot of exciting things these past few years. I’ve built a following, I was featured in Maxim’s Hot 100, I’ve been in TV shows and movies," she said of her biggest achievements.

Shawn Ferjanec

"But I know that my biggest accomplishment hasn’t been just one role or one photoshoot. It’s the life I’ve made. I came to L.A. with nothing and I really took a chance with social media."

Shawn Ferjanec

If you've been left thirsting for more, check out some of Utgaard's recent Instagram highlights below: