Antje Utgaard Stuns in Exclusive Swimsuit Photos

A stunning first look at the Maxim Hot 100 beauty's latest bikini shoot.
Author:
Publish date:
Antje Utgaard (1)

Antje Utgaard has been blowing up on Instagram for a while, and was even playfully dubbed “America's sexiest Wisconsinite” in the 2019 Maxim Hot 100

Antje Utgaard (8)
Antje Utgaard (2)

Utgaard's career has taken her from modeling for Midwest motocross promotions to magazine shoots to even landing roles in a few movies (2019's Mob Town and 2017's Sable).

Antje Utgaard (9)
Antje Utgaard (4)

But she's never stopped gifting her nearly two million Instagram followers with steamy snaps, some of which are seen here for the first time. 

Antje Utgaard (10)
Antje Utgaard (5)

In images lensed by top L.A. photographer Shawn Ferjanec, Utaard dons a little bit of everything—a black cocktail dress, a flowing lime green gown, white lace lingerie, and numerous plunging swimsuits. Talk about versatility!

Antje Utgaard (3)
Antje Utgaard (7)

“I’ve done a lot of exciting things these past few years. I’ve built a following, I was featured in Maxim’s Hot 100, I’ve been in TV shows and movies," she said of her biggest achievements.

Antje Utgaard (11)

"But I know that my biggest accomplishment hasn’t been just one role or one photoshoot. It’s the life I’ve made. I came to L.A. with nothing and I really took a chance with social media."

Antje Utgaard (12)

If you've been left thirsting for more, check out some of Utgaard's recent Instagram highlights below: 

No image description

Jason Statham Wrath of Man Red Band Promo
Entertainment

Watch Jason Statham Kill Post Malone in 'Wrath of Man' Red Band Trailer

Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Promo
Rides

Aston Martin Unveils Roofless V12 Speedster Special Edition

LeBron James Promo
Sports

LeBron James' $5.2 Million Basketball Rookie Card Is Most Expensive Ever Sold

Victorinox Swiss Champ XXL Promo
Gear

'Champ XXL' Swiss Army Knife Packs 61 Tools in Your Pocket

BMW R nineT Zillers Custom Garage Promo
Rides

This Custom BMW R nineT Is a Sinister Sci-Fi Superbike

Antje Utgaard Promo
News

Antje Utgaard Stuns in Exclusive Swimsuit Photos

Leica SL2-S Promo
Gear

The Leica SL2-S Is a Photo/Video Powerhouse Packed With Pro-Quality Features

vaccine-martini-getty
News

Here's How Much You Should Actually Drink After Your Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

the-tomorrow-war-chris-pratt-social
Entertainment

Watch Chris Pratt Battle Alien Invaders in 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer