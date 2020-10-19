Ashley Graham Shares Glorious Body Positive Nude Selfie

The stunning model captioned her selfie "Nakie big girl" and received an outpouring of positive responses from fans.

Stunning former Maxim cover model Ashley Graham has spent much of her career putting out one very strong message to women: Love who you are, how you are.

She kept that theme going recently when she posted a breathtaking post-shower nude selfie on Instagram.

The witty and outspoken model simply captioned the shot "Nakie big girl," and needless to say, she received an outpouring of positive responses from fans.

Most fans, that is. One person took issue with Graham's word choice and she handled it with thoughtful patience. The fan said that she hated "that this is seen as ‘big girl’ I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory ….. super sexy and womanly."

Graham's response? "I hear what you’re saying. But if you look at ‘big’ as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. I love my big strong beautiful body. Love you girlie."

That's a class act.

Ashley Graham just returned to modeling after having a baby. A few more selections below from her Insta show why we're glad she's back.