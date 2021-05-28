The Best Hookup Sites and Sex Apps: Must-Have Tools for Hooking Up With Local Singles

Check out the absolute best dating sites and apps to use for hookups, flings and casual dates.

Getty Images

Presented by Night Gazette

You’ll agree with us that not everyone is into serious relationships. Some people are just as comfy with casual dating. And that’s okay. Yet, it can be daunting to find a reliable online hookup spot.

There are countless options available, yet you’re likely to bump into bots masquerading as humans, often with a hidden agenda.

So, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff?

Simple...

We’ve done the heavy lifting for you - we’ve listed the best hookup sites and apps (for men, women, older folks, etc.) so your search can end here.

Shutterstock

The Best Hookup Sites & Apps

First Look:

1. AdultFriendFinder - Best Site for Hookups Overall

AdultFriendFinder

Pros:

Sexually active community

Share erotic media

Live stream function

Swingers, singles, orgies

Cons:

Uneven gender distribution

If you’re in search of the best spot for hookups, your search might end with AdultFriendFinder. Creating an account here is as quick as 1, 2, 3... so you get right into the action: find hookup partners.

The process is complimentary, too - you can assess the platform and decide if it’s a good fit for you.

But here’s what really makes AdultFriendFinder tick...

They let you share erotic media as well as stream live media.

And thanks to the platform’s large user base, you might never run low on potential matches. Just note that the gender distribution is uneven, and there might not be someone for everyone.

One of the best dating sites for casual encounters, AdultFriendFinder boasts a sexually active community. From flings to one-night stands and booty calls, everyone’s looking for something here.

2. AshleyMadison - Best Discreet Hookup App

AshleyMadison

Pros:

Active community

Designed for married people

Special features to keep you discreet

Quick registration

Cons:

More males than females

Looking to hook up discreetly? You might want to look no further than Ashley Madison, a platform that caters to the attached and married folks.

And, yes, they boast special features to keep you anonymous so your better half has no idea about your extramarital affairs.

The active community here means your matches could make the first move – which is key if you don’t fancy breaking the ice.

There are way more males than females here, though, which might be a minus for the gentlemen. Most profiles aren’t detailed, too, and it might be hard to get to “know” someone before contacting them.

Still, you can register for free and do what you do best on this easy-to-navigate platform.

3. Seeking - Best Hookup Site for Sugar Dating

Seeking

Pros:

Plenty of female users

Bid on dates

Large user base

Live chat feature

Cons:

A restricted number of younger partners for seniors

And now look at this: something for the older citizens!

Well, ones with money.

Seeking helps connect older people and younger citizens. In other words, it caters to sugar daddies, sugar mommas, etc.

So you’d better have your wallet full before grabbing yourself a seat here.

You get the point.

Seeking boasts a large user base, helping widen your hunting ground. However, because of the uneven gender split, they can allow you only up to 4 sugar babies, which might be a bummer if you want more.

Among other things, this platform has strict profile validation and you’re unlikely to bump into bots. They also process payments via an encrypted system so your details aren’t visible to any third parties.

Sign up and get the ball rolling.

4. Tinder - Best Hookup App for Young People

Tinder

Pros:

High member activity

Location-based matches

Connect to other apps easily

Cons:

Male users dominate the platform

For the younger people in the house, Tinder might be a good fit for you.

How about connecting to Spotify (while browsing the site) and highlighting your music to potential matches?

Yes, this casual dating app gets it - you’re young and cool.

You get location-based matches, too – meeting up couldn’t be more convenient. And the high member activity could only mean an inbox packed with opening lines (from possible partners).

Just the way you like it!

One of the best dating apps for one-night stands, Tinder lets you contact matches for free. And their live video-call feature should come in handy for weeding out catfishes.

Register for free and bump into millions of members looking for casual sex.

Just note that the platform has a low female-to-male ratio, so there might not be someone for everyone.

5. Bumble - Best Sex Dating Website for Women

Bumble

Pros:

Women are in charge of the game

Reliable gender split

Contact other members for free

Cons:

Profiles aren’t detailed

No search option

All the women in the house shout, “Yaaay!”

Good!

Bumble gives you more control over most of the things you fancy.

Women get to message men first, for instance. And no, you’re not going to pay a thing for doing this.

So here’s how to do it...

Drop an opening line, wait for a response, and get the convo going. If you’re ghosted (that’s okay), hop onto the next match and initiate contact – with your fingers crossed.

Oh, and be sure to report a fake dating profile if you run into one.

They encourage that!

We recommend that you work on your opening lines before breaking the ice. That way, you’re less likely to be ghosted.

Even so, profiles at Bumble aren’t comprehensive. It can be hard to assess your matches before getting to contact them.

6. Hinge - Best Hookup App for “Serious” Casual Connections

Hinge

Pros:

High member activity

Large user base

Detailed profiles

Cons:

Available as a mobile app only

If you’re thinking there’s no such thing as “serious” hookups, you want to rethink it thanks to Hinge. According to Laweekly.com members here are into serious connections, be they short-term (hookups) or long-term.

This probably explains why profiles on the hookup app are comprehensive, just so you can scan them quickly before breaking the ice.

The large user base makes for a large hunting ground for potential matches. And the high member activity is a plus – other members could initiate contact first.

A plus!

Nevertheless, this platform is available as an app only. This might not go down well if you’re a desktop aficionado. And because they don’t offer refunds here, it can be a pain if you want out.

7. Grindr - Best Sex Website Website for Gay Men

Grindr

Pros:

High user engagement

Large user base

Matches are location-based

Cons:

Live chat available for premium members only

We have something for the gays in the building.

Grindr!

This exclusive-to-men hookup site boasts a high user engagement.

In other words, you might log in to a dozen opening lines in your inbox.

Another bonus?

Matches are location-based, which couldn’t make for an easier meet-up.

And no, you’re less likely to run out of potential matches thanks to the large user base.

We should also mention that Grindr is one of the best sex dating sites with more free features (including messaging).

Be prepared to dish out some $$$, though, before trying out their live chat feature.

8. HER - Best Sex Dating Site for LGBTQ+ Women

HER

Pros:

Messaging is free & unlimited

Users are responsive

Quick signup

Cons:

App lags occasionally

We didn’t overlook the LGBTQ community thanks to HER – a platform that caters to lesbians, queer people, bisexual females, etc.

The adult dating site boasts free unlimited messaging so you can keep the convos going with various matches.

The icing on the cake?

The users at HER couldn’t be more responsive – you’re unlikely to be ghosted.

So what are you waiting for?

Sign up (via Facebook or Instagram) and access other users’ profiles, all of which have photos.

HER lags occasionally, though, which might compromise a seamless user experience.



9. Dirty R4R - Best to Find Hookups on Reddit

Dirty R4R

Pros:

No signup

100% free

Cons:

Might bump into non-locals

Hookups on Reddit just got real, thanks to Dirty R4R. The subreddit boasts 138,000+ subscribers, all of whom are into casual sex encounters.

They could make for the perfect match!

At any given time, there are up to 2,000 folks browsing the posts here. Not an amazing number, no, but it represents potential hookup partners.

And there’s no need to worry about paid subscriptions, unlike other entries on our list.

This Reddit R4R is 100% free to join.

You don’t have to sign up as well – simply hop in, browse the posts, and/or drop your thoughts in the comments.

The downside?

Reddit is global – you want to tag your post accordingly if you’re seeking someone local. Unless you’re in a big city, it could be a struggle.

10. FetLife - Best Sex Dating Website for the BDSM Community

FetLife

Pros:

Join groups & engage in discussions

Message other members for free

Optimized for mobile use

Cons:

Males dominate the site

If you’re into fetishes, kinks, and BDSM, raise up your hand! FetLife welcomes you to join their Kinkster community and hook up with like-minded folks. They let you join onsite groups and participate in discussions, too.

This helps boost the chances of landing yourself a match.

The BDSM hookup site, which is optimized for mobile use, is simple to use. Their mobile app makes for hassle-free browsing on the go, too.

Join today and contact potential matches for free!

There are two sides to every coin, though, and FetLife is no exception. The males exceed the females by a whopping 50%. Registration isn't as strict, too – fake users might find their way onto the platform.

11. Zoosk - Best Sex Dating Site for International Connections

Zoosk

Pros:

High member activity

Strict account validation

Reliable gender split

Cons:

Profile photos are optional

International hookups couldn’t be easier with Zoosk, a platform that caters to 40+ million users in more than 80 countries.

Account validation here is strict, helping ward off bots and fake profiles that could be lurking within.

The gender balance is reliable, too; there might be someone for everyone. And because the membership is active, your matches are likely to make the first move.

You might bump into imageless profiles, though – profile photos are optional. And while you can join for free, you won’t be able to access full functionality.

Still, you get compatible matches, at least based on your personality and preferences. Plus, you can interact with them on the go thanks to the dedicated mobile app.

Need I say more?

12. POF - Best Hookup Site with a Large User Base

POF

Pros:

Large user base

Quick sign-up

Anti-robot verification process

Contact other members for free

Cons:

More men than women

True to its name, POF (Plenty of Fish) boasts a pretty large user base, with 78 million members just from the US alone. That’s more than enough hunting ground.

So, cast that net as wide as possible!

And no, you might never run into bots thanks to the platform’s anti-robot verification process.

You get compatible matches, too, so you have an easy time getting along with potential hookup partners. And the detailed profiles help you assess your matches to gauge if they might be a good fit for you.

Just note that users may not be what they present themselves to be.

Still, you can access this famous hookup site hassle-free thanks to their dating app, which boasts all of the desktop features.

Registration is quick – sign up and get the ball rolling!

13. Craigslist Activities - Best Site for Craigslist Sex Partners

Craigslist Activities

Pros:

Available free of charge

Personals-style ads

Cons:

You might run into fake ads

This classic entry helped make our list, and for good reason. It could replace Craigslist’s Personals that are long gone.

Yes, the ads for casual sex encounters in Craiglist’s Activities could afford you a one-night stand, booty call, etc. Just because Craigslist is notorious for fake ads doesn’t mean you can’t find genuine ads here.

There are people seeking real hookups here!

Still, you want to be cautious when browsing the platform – arm yourself with the best practices of online dating

We’ve given some online dating safety advice in our subsequent sections.

14. Feeld - Best Hookup Website for Threesomes

Feeld

Pros:

Quick sign-up

Strict profile verification

Dating app available

Cons:

Unreliable gender distribution

If you’re looking to hook up (online) for threesomes, Feeld might be a good place to start.

Registration here is quick, and you get match suggestions thereafter so you can get the ball rolling. Feeld lets you contact matches free of charge.

It won’t be a problem accessing your matches on the go, too. Feeld boasts a mobile app, which is available on Android and iOS devices.

What we like more about Feeld is their strict verification measures. It leaves no room for bots and fake profiles.

The gender ratio is disproportional, however, and there might not be someone for everyone.

Member profiles aren’t detailed, too, and they might not make for a quick assessment of your matches before getting to contact them.

15. Elite Singles - Best Hookup Site for Educated Singles

Elite Singles

Pros:

Active users

Good gender ratio

Verified profiles

Cons:

Standard membership is limited

It can take longer to get started

Educated singles, where are you? You might get a comfy seat at Elite Singles, a hookup site that lets you hook up with other educated folks.

The community on this platform is active; they could make the first move, keeping the convo going.

The user profiles at Elite Singles, which are detailed, are verified. You’re less likely to cross paths with bots and unscrupulous persons – something that helps ensure safety!

The gender ratio here is reliable enough, and the site offers compatible matches based on your personality and preferences.

While standard membership is limited, it makes for a convenient way to get acquainted with the site before going all in.

16. SwapFinder - Best Hookup Site for Couple Sharing

SwapFinder

Pros:

Members are sexually active

Large member base

Registration is easy

Cons:

No mobile app

If you’re into couple sharing, SwapFinder might be the place to be. The members here, who are sexually active, couldn’t be more open to couple sharing.

Don’t hesitate to grab a seat here if you’re into other sexual fantasies, too. SwapFinder is open to all sexual preferences.

And how about this...

Registration is quick, membership is large, and the users are pretty active.

You heard that right!

Members at SwapFinder are vocal about their sexual preferences, too, giving you an idea or two about your matches before getting to know them.

While this site doesn’t have a mobile app, it’s optimized for mobile browsing, with full functionality as the desktop version.

Join for free and chat live with potential matches. You might want to opt for a paid membership if you’d like to message potential sex partners, though.

17. 99Flavors - Best Hookup Website for Swingers

99Flavors

Pros:

Large user base

Good gender split

Detailed profiles

Cons:

Slow signup

For the Swingers reading this, there couldn’t be a more perfect place for you than 99Flavors. The personality test during sign-up ensures you get compatible matches for your sexual adventures.

User profiles couldn’t be more comprehensive on this platform – you might want to take a quick peek at those before contacting potential hookup partners.

Then here’s something you might like…

One of the best online dating sites for casual sex, 99Flavors boasts a large user base, with 36 million from the US alone.

This makes for a great hunting ground!

And yes, you can sign up for free, only your functionality will be limited - you won’t be able to message other users, even though you can chat live with them.

Nonetheless, the site employs various ways to verify user accounts, too. This helps ward off the fakes, further ensuring your safety.

Other sites we reviewed but didn’t qualify as a top pick:

Doublelist

Pure App

Reddit Swingers R4R

Okcupid

Happn

Blendr

CasualX

Whiplr

Swingers Date Club

Victoria Milan

SLS lifestyle

What’s your price

Miss Travel

Elite singles

SugarDaddyMeet

Best Hookup Sites - Your Questions Answered

What's a Hook Up?

It’s a sexual encounter with no emotional connection between the parties involved.

Usually, it’s a one-night stand.

But it can be anything from booty calls to flings and anything in between.

Hookups are short-term – probably because the connections are purely no-strings-attached (NSA).

And while most people hook up to fulfill their sexual desires, others might hook up for friendship.

Are There Any 100% Free Hookup Sites?

Yes, you can hook up on Reddit and Craigslist for free, as we’ve already explained. However, if you’re looking to get the best hookup experience online, you want to opt for the platforms with membership.

Most of our top picks above offer value for the money, by the way!

In addition, they offer free versions, which you might want to take advantage of before opting for the paid versions.

In other words, you get to assess the various sites’ functionalities before going all-in – or pulling out your wallet.

Sounds good, right?

Some of our top picks have more free features, too.

Just for you!

Meaning, you might never have to pull out your wallet, after all, unless you really have to.

Which Hookup Site Is Best for Older Men?

Seeking Arrangement!

It’s the place to grab yourself a seat if you’re an older man.

But why is that?

Well, they give you access to more younger ladies, all of whom are into sexual encounters.

Just make sure to have your pockets full before dropping that opening line – but you probably already know what it means to be a sugar daddy, right?

One of the best hookup websites, Seeking lets you have up to 4 younger partners simultaneously.

And while this might help cater to the uneven ratio of older folks to younger folks (1:4), it could be a problem if you’re looking to have more than 4 sugar babies.

Which Hookup Site Is Best for Young Guys?

We think it’s Tinder.

One of the best hookup apps, Tinder lets you connect to Spotify. They probably get it that you’re young and would like to highlight your music to possible matches.

Another plus?

You can connect to some other apps, including Snapchat.

And the vast user base on this hookup app means an entire hunting ground right in front of you – just ensure you’re playing the game responsibly.

Still, you don’t have to be glued to your PC to do your thing – grab your phone or tablet and access this casual dating app on the go.

Sign up on this free hookup site and afford yourself a one-night stand when you’re least expecting it!

And no, you’re not going to pay a cent for that!

What’s the Best Hookup App for Women?

Bumble, without a doubt!

The site puts women in charge of the game.

In other words, it’s the women that make the first moves – and probably do the chasing – here.

But here’s the kicker…

You want to work on your opening lines – you don’t want to be ghosted, right?

On a side plate, for the guys who’re reading this, here’s all you have to do (if you opt for membership) at Bumble.

And it’s simple...

Wait patiently for your matches (the women) to break the ice.

That’s the rule here!

Are Hookup Sites Safe?

Yes and no, depending on how you use it.

While most hookup sites and apps try as much as possible to create a safe environment for you, including verifying profiles and processing payments over an encrypted system, you want to be cautious while using them.

It’s just that online fraudsters might be all over the place, waiting to prey on unsuspecting individuals.

Consequently, you want to be wary of any of your matches if they’re acting suspiciously.

Learn to trust your instincts, too: if something’s too good to be true, it probably is.

How Can I Stay Safe During a Hookup?

Easy peasy!

Just abide by these tips and hopefully you will never fall for a fake.

Don’t share your card details

Check your matches social media sites

Meet in public

Drive yourself to (and from) the meetup spot

Verify your matches’ photos

Tell a friend/family member where you’re going

Bring protection (condoms, mace, whatever)

Conclusion - What Is the Best Dating Site for Hookup?

We’ve benchmarked our top picks and have deducted something you want to know...

The best dating site for hookups is Adult Friend Finder. Not only is the site exclusive to hookups but also offers a live-stream function and lets you share erotic media.

The first runner-up is Ashley Madison. It makes for an excellent discreet hookup spot so you can do your thing without your significant other having the slightest idea about it.

Finding someone to hook up with online need not be challenging. Sign up with our top picks and you could be spoilt for choice for casual encounters.

Good luck!