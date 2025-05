Bitcoin 2025: Every Speaker At The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Event

The massive May 27-29 crypto conference in Las Vegas features a keynote address by Vice President JD Vance.

(Bitcoin 2025)

The global Bitcoin community is set to converge on Las Vegas for the Bitcoin 2025, a three-day conference from May 27-29 at The Venetian Convention Center. Organizers anticipate more than 30,000 attendees, 5,000 companies, and over 400 speakers at what has become the largest gathering of its kind for the digital currency.

This year’s conference agenda emphasizes advancements in Bitcoin’s Layer 2 (L2) and BTCfi ecosystems, with industry observers looking for potential announcements regarding BitVM2 bridges and new partnerships that could expand Bitcoin’s utility. Discussions are also slated for developments in Lightning and Taproot Assets, particularly given Tether’s recent engagement with Bitcoin’s Lightning Network.

Beyond technical discussions, the conference will address governance debates within the Bitcoin community and explore public policy initiatives. The “Code & Country” segment on Industry Day aims to foster collaboration between government officials, technology leaders, and key Bitcoin figures to develop policies that support innovation in the sector.

A roster of notable speakers is confirmed, including Vice President JD Vance, who has taken a clear stand against regulatory overreach and pushed to redefine how the U.S. government interacts with open-source money. “This is more than a headline moment—it’s a signal,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc., in a statement announcing Vance’s keynote. “Bitcoin is the most exciting financial innovation in the world. It’s at the forefront of the national conversation.” Other notable speakers include Ross Ulbricht, founder of the now-defunct Silk Road marketplace; Michael Saylor of Strategy, a publicly traded business intelligence firm; and U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming. Their presentations are expected to cover a range of topics, from economic implications and global finance to the social impact of Bitcoin.

“The Art of Freedom” gallery will feature exhibits exploring Bitcoin’s influence on creative expression, including a diamond-embedded steak sculpture and an Ordinals Dome dedicated to on-chain art. Bitcoin 2025 aims to provide hordes of crypto-loving attendees with educational content, networking opportunities, and a sense of community as participants consider the future trajectory of Bitcoin.

Check out every speaker featured at the three-day conference below.

Tuesday, May 27th

Nakamoto Stage

9:00 AM: Opening Remarks (5 min) Speaker: David Bailey, Nakamoto

(5 min) 9:05 AM: A Thriving American Economy With Open & Free Markets (10 min) Speaker: Haider Rafique, okx

(10 min) 9:15 AM: Steak ‘n Shake Bitcoin Story & Updates (10 min) Speaker: Dan Edwards, Steak ‘n Shake

(10 min) 9:25 AM: NH: The First State With a Bitcoin Reserve (5 min) Speaker: Keith Ammon, State of New Hampshire

(5 min) 9:30 AM: How Do We Fund The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? (30 min) Moderator: Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital Speakers: Matthew Sigel, VanEck; Matthew Pines, Bitcoin Policy Institute; Fred Thiel, MARA

(30 min) 10:00 AM: The Bitcoin Act (30 min) Moderator: Lauren Post, Kraken Speakers: Jim Justice, US Senator for West Virginia; Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senate; Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senate

(30 min) 10:30 AM: The Next Golden Age of America (30 min) Moderator: Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase Speakers: Rosie Rios, America250; Chris LaCivita, President Trump’s 2024 Campaign; Brian Jack, U.S. House of Representatives

(30 min) 11:00 AM: The American Super Grid: Built by Bitcoiners (15 min) Speaker: Gideon Powell, Cholla Inc.

(15 min) 11:15 AM: Lower Your Time Preference: Don’t Die (15 min) Speaker: Bryan Johnson, Blueprint

(15 min) 11:30 AM: The First Bitcoiner In Space (25 min) Moderator: Rizzo, Bitcoin Historian Speaker: Chun Wang

(25 min) 12:00 PM: Building The Future Financial Products of America (40 min) Moderator: Kevin Kelly, Kelly Intelligence Speakers: Robert Mitchnick, BlackRock; Hunter Horsley, Bitwise Asset Management; Mike Belshe, BitGo

(40 min) 12:40 PM: Making America The Global Bitcoin Superpower (30 min) Moderator: Miles Jennings, a16z crypto Speakers: Bo Hines, The White House; Tyler Williams, United States Department of the Treasury

(30 min) 1:10 PM: Tokenization: Liquidity, Inclusivity & Efficiency (20 min) Moderator: Eleanor Terrett, Crypto In America Speaker: Vlad Tenev, Robinhood

(20 min) 1:30 PM: Prediction Markets & Truth (20 min) Moderator: Matt Huang, Paradigm Speaker: Tarek Mansour, Kalshi

(20 min) 1:50 PM: The New Declaration of Independence: Bitcoin and the Path Out of the U.S. National Debt Crisis (15 min) Speaker: Vivek Ramaswamy, Vivek for Ohio

(15 min) 2:05 PM: A Message from U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security (5 min) Moderator: Paul Grewal, Coinbase

(5 min) 2:10 PM: Lummis + Coinbase Fireside (40 min) Moderator: Paul Grewal, Coinbase Speaker: Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senate

(40 min) 2:50 PM: Stablecoins: Separating Money & State? (40 min) Moderator: Cody Carbone, The Digital Chamber Speakers: Sam Kazemian, Frax; Tom Emmer, US House of Representatives; David Marcus, Lightspark; Senator Bill Hagerty, United States Senate

(40 min) 3:30 PM: Advancing Bitcoin Bills in Congress (30 min) Moderator: Grant McCarty, Bitcoin Policy Institute Speakers: Byron Donalds, US House of Representatives; Bryan Steil, US House of Representatives; Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase

(30 min) 4:00 PM: Fireside: David Sacks (30 min) Moderator: Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini Speaker: David Sacks, The White House

(30 min) 4:30 PM: Uncancelable: Bitcoin, Rumble & Free Speech Technology (30 min) Speakers: Don Trump Jr.; Chris Pavlovski, Rumble Inc

(30 min)

Mining Stage

10:00 AM: Revitalizing Rural America with Bitcoin Mining (30 min) Moderator: Mario Gutierrez, Giga Energy Speakers: Russell Cann, Core Scientific; Matt Schultz, CleanSpark

(30 min) 10:30 AM: How Virtualized Mining is Reshaping the Bitcoin Landscape (30 min) Moderator: Alexis Johnson, Light Node Ventures Speakers: Jeremy Dreier, GoMining; Charley Brady, BitFuFu; Andy Wang, HashWhale

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Bitcoin Mining is for Closers: Miners Vertically Integrating Hardware & Generation (30 min) Moderator: Nishant Sharma, BlocksBridge Consulting Speakers: Rachel Silverstein, Bitfarms; Haris Basit, Bitdeer Technologies Group

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Ancillary Services for Miners: Custody & Insurance (30 min) Moderator: Charlotte Goldman, Proof Insurance Solutions LLC Speakers: Rachel Nixon, IMA; Emma Rose Bienvenu, Evertas

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Hashrate and Headaches: Bitcoin Mining Tax Challenges & Opportunities (30 min) Moderator: Brian Carson, CleanSpark Speakers: Tim Savage, Weaver; Rob Massey, Deloitte

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Tokenizing Hashrate: Derivatives & Securities for Institutional Adoption (30 min) Moderator: Mike Cohen, pow.re Speakers: Emmanuel Montero, Omnes; Arnab Naskar, STOKR; Matt Williams, Luxor Technology

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Restoring Power & Democracy in the Energy Sector (30 min) Speakers: Neil Chatterjee, Voltus; Fred Thiel, MARA

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Strategies for Sourcing Hardware in a World of Hashrate Expansion (30 min) Moderator: Ezra Chang, Synteq Digital Speakers: Alex Bodromian, LuminX; Alan Martinez, JSBIT; Artem Bespaloff, Asic Jungle

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Navigating the Evolving Investor Landscape in Bitcoin Mining (30 min) Moderator: Samuel Dergel, DERGEL Cornerstone Speakers: Rob Samuels, MARA; Jon Charbonneau, Core Scientific; Tracy Krumme, Bitfarms

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Capital Strategy: Mining in 2025 (30 min) Moderator: Brett Knoblauch, Cantor Fitzgerald Speakers: Gary Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark, Inc.; Phil McPherson, Riot Platforms, Inc.; Jeff Lucas, Bitfarms

(30 min) 3:00 PM: Bitcoin Mining Origin Story (30 min) Moderator: Susie Violet Ward, Bitcoin Policy UK Speakers: Ben Gagnon, Bitfarms; Taylor Monnig, CleanSpark; Kevin Zhang, Foundry

(30 min)

Enterprise Stage

10:00 AM: Bitcoin For Corporations Symposium Welcome (3 min) Moderator: George Mekhail, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.

(3 min) 10:03 AM: Bitcoin as the Apex Asset (12 min) Moderator: Dylan LeClair, Metaplanet

(12 min) 10:17 AM: Building a Bitcoin-Centric Treasury (21 min) Moderator: Allen Helm, BTC Inc, Bitcoin for Corporations Speakers: Will Reeves, Fold; Henry Elder, UTXO Management; Shone Anstey, LQWD

(21 min) 10:40 AM: SHOWCASE: The Blockchain Group (12 min) Moderator: Alexandre Laizet, The Blockchain Group

(12 min) 10:54 AM: Corporate Governance & Strategy (21 min) Moderator: Tyler Evans, BTC Inc. Speakers: Patrick Lowry, Samara Asset Group; John Riggins, Moon Inc; Deven Soni, Matador Technologies Inc.

(21 min) 11:17 AM: SHOWCASE: Metaplanet (12 min) Moderator: Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet Inc.

(12 min) 11:31 AM: Financing Corporate Growth w/ Bitcoin (21 min) Moderator: Sam Callahan, Battery Finance Speakers: Norma Chu, DayDayCook; Dean Callas, Next Layer Capital; Symington Smith, SSTR

(21 min) 11:54 AM: SHOWCASE: Strive (12 min) Moderator: Matt Cole, Strive

(12 min) 12:08 PM: Navigating Regulation & Compliance (21 min) Moderator: Timothy Kotzman, The Bitcoin Treasuries Podcast Speakers: Hewie Rattray, Vinanz; Joshua Jung, UPROOT COMPANY; Grant McCarty, Bitcoin Policy Institute

(21 min) 1:03 PM: SHOWCASE: Méliuz (12 min) Moderator: Israel Salmen, Méliuz

(12 min) 1:17 PM: Accounting, Taxation & Insurance (21 min) Moderators: Gabe Higgins, BlockSpaces; Siddarth Bharwani, Jetking; Becca Amilee Rubenfeld, AnchorWatch Speaker: Rob Massey, Deloitte

(21 min) 1:40 PM: SHOWCASE: The Smarter Web Company (12 min) Moderator: Andrew Webley, The Smarter Web Company PLC

(12 min) 1:57 PM: SHOWCASE: Strategy (12 min) Moderator: Andrew Kang, Strategy

(12 min) 2:09 PM: CEO Roundtable: What Happens Next? (21 min) Moderator: Pierre Rochard, The Bitcoin Bond Company Speakers: David Bailey, Nakamoto; Phong Le, Strategy

(21 min) 2:35 PM: Q&A with Michael Saylor (21 min) Moderator: Michael Saylor, Strategy

(21 min)

Genesis Stage

10:30 AM: Bitcoin Communication: Navigating the Evolving Media Landscape (30 min) Moderator: Kristyna Mazankova, BTC Media Speakers: Kelley Weaver, Bitwire & Melrose PR; Gareth Jenkinson, Cointelegraph; T.J. Miller, Self

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Bitcoin Business Innovation in Latin America (30 min) Moderator: Lynne Bairstow, Base Layer Advisors Speakers: Gustavo Flores Echaiz, Swapido; Christian Ribeiro, GOWD; Felipe Servin, Sati

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Success and Challenges with Bitcoin Circular Economies (30 min) Moderator: Brian De Mint, Orange Pill App Speakers: Hermann Vivier, Bitcoin Ekasi; Isabella Santos, Bitcoin Backstage; Roman Martinez, Bitcoinbeach

(30 min) 12:00 PM: India’s Bitcoin Moment (30 min) Moderator: Sagun Garg, Bank Julius Baer Speakers: Abhay Agarwal, GetBit; Siddarth Bharwani, Jetking; Smeet Bhatt, Theya Inc.

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Marketing Bitcoin to the Masses (30 min) Moderator: Susie Violet Ward, Bitcoin Policy UK Speakers: Neil Jacobs, FOMO21.com; Brian De Mint, Orange Pill App; Anil Patel

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Bitcoin as a Digital 1776 (30 min) Moderator: GMONEY, Rugpull Radio Speakers: Erik Cason, Cryptosovereignty; CJ Konstantinos, Peoples Reserve; Nico Moran, Simply Bitcoin

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Building on Bitcoin Without Changing The Protocol: Metaprotocols & Sidechains (30 min) Moderator: Isabel Foxen Duke, Layer 1 Foundation Speakers: Spencer Yang, Fractal Bitcoin; Brian Laughlan, OrdinalsBot; Alec Taggart, Oyl Corp

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Bitcoin L2s: The Search for Native Yield (30 min) Moderator: Michael Terpin, Transform Ventures Speakers: David Tse, Babylon; Jameel Khalfan, Sui Foundation; Rich Rines, Core

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Ledger Keynote (15 min) Speaker: Ariel Wengroff, Ledger

(15 min) 2:45 PM: Securing The Future of Bitcoin DeFI (15 min) Speaker: Joe Suzuki, Immunefi

(15 min) 3:00 PM: Financial Inclusion With Open Monetary Networks (30 min) Moderator: Ali Tager, National Cryptocurrency Association Speakers: Felipe Servin, Sati; Tony Högqvist, Cowbolt; Jeremy Almond, Paystand

(30 min) 3:30 PM: Leveraging Bitcoin’s Values to Shift the Culture in America (20 min) Moderator: Marissa Streit, PragerU Speaker: Daniel Cameron, 1792 Exchange

(20 min)

Open Source Stage

1:30 PM: CLE: Trump Administration’s Bitcoin Policies (1 hr 0 min) Moderator: Zack Shapiro, Rains LLP, Bitcoin Policy Institute Speakers: Cody Carbone, The Digital Chamber; Margeaux Plaisted, CleanSpark, Inc; Brian Morgenstern, Riot, Inc.

(1 hr 0 min) 2:35 PM: CLE: Bitcoin in Public Company Treasuries (1 hr 0 min) Moderator: Anne Peetz, Reed Smith LLP Speakers: Joe Carlasare, Amundsen Davis LLC; Brittany Ruiz, Latham Watkins; Lowell Ness, Perkins Coie

(1 hr 0 min) 3:50 PM: CLE: Mining Contracts, M&A, AI, and Legal Risks (1 hr 0 min) Moderator: Rachel Silverstein, Bitfarms Speakers: Justin Ballard, Texas Energy Group and Emery Energy Partners; Mark Wood, Katten Muchin Rosenman, LLP

(1 hr 0 min) 4:55 PM: CLE: Bitcoinʼs Regulatory Environment and Proposed Changes (1 hr 0 min) Moderator: Hailey Lennon, Fold Speakers: Kristin Stroud, Blockchain & Digital Assets Tax, Deloitte; Anne Peetz, Reed Smith LLP; Stephen Palley, Brown Rudnick, LLP

(1 hr 0 min)

The Deep VIP Vault

11:30 AM: Find Out How To Not Die: Bryan Johnson Q&A (30 min) Speaker: Bryan Johnson, Blueprint

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Unlocking Bitcoin for Institutions: A Framework for Adoption (30 min) Moderator: Natalie Rix, Gemini Speakers: Andrew Parish, Arch Public; Paget Stanco, Gemini; John Deaton, Deaton Law Firm

(30 min) 1:45 PM: Bo Hines Q&A (30 min) Speaker: Bo Hines, The White House

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Vivek Q&A (30 min) Speaker: Vivek Ramaswamy, Vivek for Ohio

(30 min)

Wednesday, May 28th

Nakamoto Stage

8:50 AM: Opening Remarks: David Bailey & Friends (10 min) Speaker: David Bailey, Nakamoto

(10 min) 9:00 AM: JD Vance Keynote (1 hr 0 min) Speaker: JD Vance, The White House

(1 hr 0 min) 10:30 AM: Bitcoin: The Trojan Horse That’s Already Inside The Gates (20 min) Speaker: JP Richardson, Exodus Movement, Inc

(20 min) 10:50 AM: Square Keynote (20 min) Speaker: Miles Suter, Block

(20 min) 11:10 AM: Arthur Hayes Keynote (20 min) Speaker: Arthur Hayes, Maelstrom

(20 min) 11:30 AM: One Year After The Halving: Capitalization & Scaling (25 min) Moderator: Eleanor Terrett, Crypto In America Speakers: Zachary Bradford, CleanSpark; Ben Gagnon, Bitfarms

(25 min) 11:55 AM: Retail Bitcoin Investors & The Front Running of Wall Street (35 min) Moderator: Austin Arnold, Altcoin Daily Speakers: Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood Crypto; Seamus Rocca, Xapo Bank; Dave Ripley, Kraken; Andrew McCormick, eToro

(35 min) 12:30 PM: One Year After the Halving: Diversifying The Infrastructure of Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Brandon Bailey, Second Gate Speakers: Jason Les, Riot; Haris Basit, Bitdeer Technologies Group; Nazar Khan, TeraWulf Inc.

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Innovation First, Reliability Always: Redefining The Next Chapter of POW Mining (15 min) Speaker: Irene Gao, Bitmain

(15 min) 1:15 PM: Lava Loans: Product Announcement (5 min) Speaker: Shehzan Maredia, Lava.xyz

(5 min) 1:20 PM: A New Dawn For Pakistan: History in the Making (10 min) Speaker: Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan Crypto Council, Government of Pakistan

(10 min) 1:30 PM: Bitcoin as a Public Asset: The Rise of New Bitcoin Business Models (30 min) Moderator: MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC Speakers: Eric Trump; Don Trump Jr.; Mike Ho, American Bitcoin; Matt Prusak, American Bitcoin

(30 min) 2:00 PM: The Future Of Finance Runs On Bitcoin (10 min) Speaker: Adam Back, Blockstream

(10 min) 2:10 PM: Bitcoin & Tether: Drinking The Dollar Milkshake (15 min) Speaker: Saifedean Ammous, CEO

(15 min) 2:25 PM: The Revolution Will Be Bitcoinized: AI and Stablecoins (25 min) Moderator: Brian Murray, Craft Ventures Speaker: Elizabeth Stark, Lightning Labs

(25 min) 2:50 PM: The Institutionalization of Bitcoin As a Macro Asset (30 min) Moderator: Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital Speakers: Dan Morehead, Pantera Capital; Dan Tapiero, 10T Holdings + 1RoundTable Partners; Adam Back, Blockstream

(30 min) 3:20 PM: BitBonds: As American as Apple Pie (30 min) Moderator: Tyler Evans, BTC Inc. Speakers: Andrew Hohns, Newmarket Capital/Battery Finance; Pierre Rochard, The Bitcoin Bond Company; Matt Cole, Strive

(30 min) 4:00 PM: Two Goldbugs on Both Sides of The (Bit)coin (30 min) Moderator: Natalie Brunell, Coin Stories Podcast Speakers: Peter Schiff, Euro Pacific Asset Management; Trace Mayer, Urim Capital

(30 min) 4:30 PM: Bitcoin As a Neutral Reserve Asset & The End of The Triffin Dilemma (30 min) Moderator: Jordan Schachtel, The Dossier Speakers: James Lavish, Bitcoin Opportunity Fund; Mark Moss, Market Disruptors; Lyn Alden, Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, and Ego Death Capital

(30 min) 5:00 PM: Leaderless Protocol Challenges: How Are Changes Made To Bitcoin? (30 min) Moderator: Steve Lee, Block Speakers: Harry Sudock, Cleanspark; Tadge Dryja; Charlie Spears, Blockspace Media

(30 min)

Mining Stage

10:00 AM: Mining Masterclass: So You Want To Mine Bitcoin? (30 min) Moderator: Will Foxley, Blockspace Media Speakers: Tommy Walker, EMCD; Chuck L’Ecuyer, Intelliflex; Rami Alsridi, Mining Grid

(30 min) 10:30 AM: Power Optimization: How The Big Boys Play the Power Markets (15 min) Speaker: Nick Hansen, Luxor

(15 min) 10:45 AM: Bitcoin’s Security Model is Under Threat (15 min) Speaker: Jamie McAvity, Cormint

(15 min) 11:00 AM: Power, Payoff & Longevity: Comparing Mining Cooling Systems (30 min) Moderator: Nico Smid, Digital Mining Solutions Speakers: Darren Burgess, bp Castrol; Jeremy Singer, ExxonMobil; Erick Vera, FBOX

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Mastering Treasury Management: How to Accumulate As Much Bitcoin As Possible (30 min) Moderator: Will Foxley, Blockspace Media Speakers: Jeff Lucas, Bitfarms; Drew Armstrong, Cathedra; Salman Khan, MARA

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Improving Mine Management Efficiency With AI, Demand Response & Heat Reuse (30 min) Moderator: Anthony Power, Power Mining Analysis Speakers: Andrii Garanin, Hiveon Energy; Dan Lawrence, OBM, Inc.; Jolie Kahn, AgriForce Growing Systems, Ltd.

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Building Data Centers With Bitcoin Mining & AI In Mind (30 min) Moderator: Taylor Monnig, CleanSpark Speakers: Alex Brammer, Bitfarms; Chris Totin, Cipher Mining; Kent Draper, IREN

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Built to Last: Engineering Robust Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure (30 min) Moderator: Ethan Ellenberg, Moonshot Speakers: Chuck L’Ecuyer, Intelliflex; Matt Lohstroh, Giga Energy; Scot Johnson, Digital Shovel

(30 min) 1:30 PM: The Hardware Arms Race in Bitcoin Mining (30 min) Moderator: Nishant Sharma, BlocksBridge Consulting Speakers: Peng Li, Bitdeer Inc.; Wright Wang, MicroBT; Christopher Crowell, Canaan

(30 min) 2:00 PM: The Impacts of Tariffs on Mining Supply Chains: When 1 Zetahash? (30 min) Moderator: Brandon Bailey, Second Gate Speakers: Matt Lohstroh, Giga Energy; Shanon Squires, Compass Mining; Ghazaleh Barman, Riot Platforms, Inc.

(30 min) 2:30 PM: The State of Digital Mining: Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report 2025 (20 min) Speaker: Alexander Neumueller, Cambridge Judge Business School

(20 min) 3:00 PM: Nation-State Game Theory of Hashrate & Blockspace (30 min) Moderator: Mags Gronowska, PRTI Speakers: Kevin Zhang, Foundry; Francesca Failoni, Alps Blockchain SpA; Filip Primec, NiceHash

(30 min) 3:30 PM: Bitcoin Made in America: Mining Policy Advancements (30 min) Moderator: Colin Crossman, Wyoming Secretary of State Speakers: Brian Morgenstern, Riot, Inc.; Jayson Browder, MARA; Will Paul, Block, Inc

(30 min)

Enterprise Stage

10:00 AM: How Institutional Adoption Impacts On-Chain Data (30 min) Moderator: Matt Crosby, Bitcoin Magazine Pro Speakers: Chris Kuiper, Fidelity Digital Assets; Ben Cowen, Into The Cryptoverse

(30 min) 10:30 AM: What The FIRE Movement Gets Wrong About Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Trey Sellers, Unchained Speakers: Morgen Rochard, Origin Wealth Advisers LLC; Brian Harrington, Fold; Jim Crider, Intentional Living FP

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Wealth Management & Estate Planning With Bitcoin as a Unit of Account (30 min) Moderator: Loren Asmus, UTXO Management Speakers: Zac Townsend, Meanwhile; Shawn Owen, SALT Lending; Sagun Garg, Bank Julius Baer

(30 min) 11:30 AM: From Golden State to Orange State: California Embraces Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Mags Gronowska, PRTI Speakers: Joe Carlasare, Amundsen Davis LLC; Lana Negrete, Outreach Through the Arts; Dom Bei, Proof of Workforce

(30 min) 12:00 PM: A New Wave of Bitcoin Lending Products (30 min) Moderator: Hans Thomas, 10X Capital Speakers: Dhruv Patel, Arch Lending; Pete Janney, NYDIG; Hunter Albright, SALT Lending

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Debunking Personal Finance Myths: A Seed Phrase Isn’t a Financial Plan (30 min) Speakers: Morgen Rochard, Origin Wealth Advisers LLC; Pierre Rochard, The Bitcoin Bond Company

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Bitcoin Banking: Legacy Integration or a Brand New Model? (30 min) Moderator: Julia Duzon, River Speakers: Miles Paschini, FV Bank; Jody Mettler, BitGo; Christian Ribeiro, GOWD

(30 min) 1:30 PM: What’s Next for Bitcoin ETFs? (30 min) Moderator: Patrick Liou, Gemini Speakers: Matt Dines, Build Asset Management; John Hoffman, Grayscale; Kevin Kelly, Kelly Intelligence

(30 min) 2:00 PM: The Future of Bitcoin-Backed Lending with Ledn (10 min) Speaker: Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, Ledn Inc.

(10 min) 2:10 PM: Sovana: Tap Real Estate Equity to Invest in Bitcoin (10 min) Speaker: Sanjay Mavinkurve, Sovana

(10 min) 2:20 PM: BitGo Verify: The Future of Institutional Security (10 min) Speaker: Nuri Chang, BitGo

(10 min) 2:30 PM: Merging Opportunities With Bitcoin & Real Estate To Store Value Longterm (30 min) Moderator: Erik LaPaglia, NextTech Ventures Speakers: Smeet Bhatt, Theya Inc.; Daniel Kodsi, Participant Capital; Austin Alexander, 10x Capital

(30 min) 3:00 PM: Bitcoin As The Hurdle Rate For Investing (30 min) Moderator: Richard Byworth, Syz Capital Speakers: Mason Carter, Acropolis / Early Riders; Marc Syz, Syz Capital; Borja Martel Seward, Roxom

(30 min) 3:30 PM: Seeding Startups To Outperform Bitcoin & Grow The Industry (30 min) Moderator: Michael Jarmuz, Lightning Ventures / Thunder Funder Speakers: Akshat Vaidya, Maelstrom; Nico Lechuga, ego death capital; Greg Carson, Humla Ventures

(30 min)

Genesis Stage

10:15 AM: Understanding The Great Consensus Cleanup As A Non-Technical Bitcoiner (15 min) Speaker: Antoine Poinsot, Chaincode Labs

(15 min) 10:30 AM: Proof of Redemption: From (Prison) Bars to Bitcoin (30 min) Speakers: Justin Rhedrick, Bitcoin Transformation Community; Jill Ford, Bitford Digital

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Privacy is Not a Crime: Free Roman Sterlingov (20 min) Speaker: Jeff Fischbach, SecondWave, Inc.

(20 min) 11:20 AM: Maximize Your Bitcoin Gains With Tax-Advantaged Strategies (30 min) Moderator: Kristin Stroud, Blockchain & Digital Assets Tax, Deloitte Speakers: Jeffrey Li, FinTax; Andrew Gordon, Gordon Law; Jessy Gilger, Sound Advisory

(30 min) 11:50 AM: How Citrea Enables ₿apps (15 min) Speaker: Ekrem Bal, Citrea

(15 min) 12:05 PM: The State of Bitcoin & How We Got Here (25 min) Speaker: Matt Corallo, Block / Spiral

(25 min) 12:30 PM: Power to the Nodes (20 min) Speaker: Matt Hill, Start9

(20 min) 12:50 PM: BTC: Announcing a Quantum-Safe Bitcoin Proof-of-Work Side Chain (10 min) Speaker: Christian Papathanasiou, qBTC

(10 min) 1:00 PM: Tailoring Your Business For Bitcoiners (30 min) Moderator: Bobby Shell, Voltage Speakers: Ben Justman, Peony Lane; Paul DeJoe, Hillbrier Union; Rick Vanderhulst, CryptoCloaks

(30 min) 1:30 PM: How Bitcoin Ends the State’s Monopoly on Violence (30 min) Moderator: Aaron Daniel, Resolvr Speakers: Avik Roy, The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity; Josh Hendrickson, University of Mississippi; Leopoldo Bebchuk, University of Buenos Aires

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Building the Tools For Merchant Adoption (30 min) Moderator: Rockstar Dev, BTCPayServer Speakers: Stephen Cole, Orqestra; Bobby Shell, Voltage; Lyle Pratt, Vida Global Inc.

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Liquidium Announcement (15 min) Speaker: Robin Obermaier, Liquidium

(15 min) 2:45 PM: EXSat Digital Bank: The Future of Bitcoin Banking (15 min) Speaker: Tristan Dickinson, exSat

(15 min) 3:00 PM: Building the Bitcoin Economy: Expanding Utility With DeFi & Infrastructure (30 min) Moderator: Alisia Painter, Botanix Labs Speakers: Matt Luongo, Thesis; Muneeb Ali, Stacks; Jan Smejkal, Xverse; Chan Ahn, Brotocol

(30 min) 3:30 PM: Using Bitcoin to Secure The Ballot in Georgia (30 min) Moderator: Carlos Toriello, SimpleProof.com Speaker: Stacy Scott, Screven County Georgia

(30 min) 4:00 PM: Are Bitcoiners Becoming Sycophants of The State? (30 min) Moderator: Danny Knowles, What Bitcoin Did Speakers: Bruce Fenton, Chainstone Labs; Erik Cason, Cryptosovereignty; American HODL; Casey Rodarmor, Ordinals & Runes

(30 min) 4:30 PM: Role Model Money: Athletes & Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Matt Barkley, NFL QB / Silverlight Asset Management Speakers: Russell Okung, Bitcoin; Cris Cyborg, CrisCyborg.Com; Jewell Loyd, Guard / Las Vegas Aces

(30 min)

Open Source Stage

10:00 AM: Bitcoin Under The Hood for Mass Adoption (20 min) Speaker: Alekos Filini, TwentyTwo Devices

(20 min) 10:20 AM: The Current State of Open Source Funding: Report (20 min) Speakers: Mas Nakachi, 1A1z / XBTOSpeaker; Dan O’Prey, 1A1z

(20 min) 10:40 AM: Neha Keynote (20 min) Speaker: Neha Narula, MIT

(20 min) 11:00 AM: Comparing Trust Assumptions and Security Models Across Layer 2s (30 min) Moderator: Paul Puey, Edge Speakers: Paul Sztorc, LayerTwo Labs; David Seroy, Alpen Labs; Willem Schroe, Botanix Labs

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Covenants: Which Opcode(s) Do Developers Want & Why? (30 min) Moderator: Brandon Black Speakers: Salvatore Ingala, Ledger; Ben Carman, Spiral; Keagan McClelland, Alpen Labs; Orkun Mahir Kilic, Citrea

(30 min) 12:00 PM: State, Settlement & Scaling: Does Bitcoin Need Optimization? (30 min) Moderator: Neha Narula, MIT Speakers: Alex Bergeron, Ark Labs; Keagan McClelland, Alpen Labs; Peter Todd, OpenTimestamps

(30 min) 12:30 PM: The OP_CAT’s Out of The Bag: Will This Introduce MEV on Bitcoin? (30 min) Moderator: Gwart, Blockspace Media Speakers: Weikeng Chen, L2 Iterative; Andrew Poelstra, Blockstream; Post Capone, Post Capone, LLC

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Bitcoin as an Application Platform: The Future of Computation (30 min) Moderator: Jeremy Rubin, Char Network Speakers: Carter Feldman, Psy Protocol; Eli Ben-Sasson, Starkware; Liam Eagen, Alpen Labs; Orkun Mahir Kilic, Citrea

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Billions, Anonymous: Bitcoin’s Next Leap Without a Fork (20 min) Speaker: Paul Sztorc, LayerTwo Labs

(20 min) 1:50 PM: Joltz Announcement (10 min) Speaker: Stephen Dodge, Joltz

(10 min) 2:00 PM: The Status of Lightning: Development, Adoption & The Path Forward (30 min) Moderator: Jordi Montes, Fewsats Speakers: Roy Sheinfeld, Breez; Antoine Riard, TheLab31; Francis Mars, Chain Duel

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Amplifying Open Source Development with AI (30 min) Moderator: Sagun Garg, Bank Julius Baer Speakers: Bootoshi B, Agency 42; Jordi Montes, Fewsats

(30 min) 3:00 PM: Bitcoin Games Hackathon Award Ceremony (30 min) Speaker: Alex Lewin, Fedi

(30 min) 3:30 PM: BitDevs (2 hr 0 min) Speakers: Murch, Localhost Research; Matt Corallo, Block / Spiral; Stephen DeLorme, ATL BitLab; J, BitDevs

(2 hr 0 min)

Developer Zone

11:30 AM: FROSTR Workshop: Multisig Nostr Signing (30 min) Speaker: Austin Kelsay, Voltage

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Discussing The Blocksize: Have We Found Equilibrium? (45 min) Moderator: Shehzan Maredia, Lava.xyz Speakers: Brandon Black; Murch, Localhost Research

(45 min) 1:00 PM: MEVil: Concern or Hyperbole? (45 min) Moderator: Gwart, Blockspace Media Speakers: Andrew Poelstra, Blockstream; Matt Corallo, Block / Spiral

(45 min) 1:45 PM: Continuing The Conversation: ZK Q&A (30 min) Speakers: Carter Feldman, Psy Protocol; Liam Eagen, Alpen Labs

(30 min)

The Deep VIP Vault

11:30 AM: Managing a Fund in a Bitcoinized World (30 min) Moderator: Natalie Brunell, Coin Stories Podcast Speakers: Dan Tapiero, 10T Holdings + 1RoundTable Partners; Tyler Evans, BTC Inc.

(30 min) 1:00 PM: The State Strategy: Adoption in Florida & Beyond (20 min) Speakers: Byron Donalds, US House of Representatives; Michael Saylor, Strategy

(20 min) 2:15 PM: Eric Trump Bitcoin Backstory Story (30 min) Moderator: Tracy Hoyos-Lopez, Kraken Speaker: Eric Trump

(30 min) 3:15 PM: Bitcoin Uncensored (30 min) Moderator: Nolan Bauerle, Roxom TV Speakers: Dr. Robert Malone, Malone News; Ian Carroll, Cancel This Clothing Co

(30 min)

Thursday, May 29

Nakamoto Stage

10:00 AM: Hester Peirce Fireside (30 min) Moderator: Hailey Lennon, Fold Speaker: Hester Peirce, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

(30 min) 10:30 AM: Tether + Cantor Fireside (30 min) Speakers: Paolo Ardoino, Tether; Brandon Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald

(30 min) 11:00 AM: EXSat Digital Bank: Unlocking Bitcoin’s Financial Potential (20 min) Speaker: Yves La Rose, exSat

(20 min) 11:20 AM: Building An Onramp To Incentivize The Next Billion Bitcoiners (10 min) Speakers: Olivia Santarelli, Gemini; Christian Rau, Mastercard

(10 min) 11:30 AM: Information Asymmetry: Bitcoin Edition (20 min) Moderator: Nolan Bauerle, Roxom TV Speaker: Mike Benz, Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO)

(20 min) 11:50 AM: Tether <3 Bitcoin (15 min) Speaker: Paolo Ardoino, Tether

(15 min) 12:05 PM: Don’t Trust, Verify: Waning Institutional Credibility & The Rise of Bitcoin (25 min) Moderator: Marty Bent, TFTC, Ten31 Speakers: Dr. Robert Malone, Malone News; Luke Rudkowski, We Are Change

(25 min) 12:30 PM: Is Panama Next? El Salvador Leading The Region For Bitcoin Adoption (30 min) Moderator: Mike Peterson, Bitcoin Beach Speakers: Max & Stacy, Building Bitcoin Country El Salvador; Mayer Mizrachi, City of Panama

(30 min) 1:00 PM: How Bitcoin Can Break the Chains of Economic Imperialism (30 min) Moderator: Daniel Batten, CH4 Capital Speaker: John Perkins, Confessions of an Economic Hitman

(30 min) 1:30 PM: What Do We Do About Quantum Vulnerable Coins? (30 min) Moderator: Guillaume Girard, UTXO Speakers: Jameson Lopp, Casa; Hunter Beast, Surmount Systems Foundation

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Fireside: Nigel Farage (30 min) Moderator: Frank Corva, Bitcoin Magazine Speaker: Nigel Farage, Reform UK

(30 min) 2:30 PM: The Critical Role of Funding Bitcoin Open Source Development (30 min) Moderator: Stephan Livera, Stephan Livera Podcast Speakers: Dan O’Prey, 1A1z; Mike Schmidt, Brink; Alex Li, Human Rights Foundation; Hong Kim, Bitwise Asset Management

(30 min) 3:00 PM: Nothing Stops This Train (20 min) Speaker: Lyn Alden, Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, and Ego Death Capital

(20 min) 3:20 PM: Jack Mallers Keynote (30 min) Speaker: Jack Mallers, Strike

(30 min) 3:50 PM: Corporate Treasury: Why Public Companies Aren’t Worried About Bitcoin Volatility (30 min) Moderator: David Bailey, Nakamoto Speakers: Eric Semler, Semler Scientific; Will Reeves, Fold; Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet Inc.

(30 min) 4:20 PM: Saylor Keynote (35 min) Speaker: Michael Saylor, Strategy

(35 min) 4:55 PM: Not Financial Advice (10 min) Speaker: IN-Q, IN-Q

(10 min) 5:05 PM: Freedom Decentralization Unity (25 min) Speaker: Ross Ulbricht

(25 min)

Mining Stage

10:00 AM: Bitcoin Mining Machine’s Innovation & Transparency is Essential to Future Growth (15 min) Speaker: Peng Li, Bitdeer Inc.

(15 min) 10:15 AM: Excess Power Into Profits: New Revenue Stream for Miners (15 min) Speaker: Andrii Garanin, Hiveon Energy

(15 min) 10:30 AM: Hydro Mining & The Future of Cooling (30 min) Moderator: Colin Harper, Blockspace Media Speakers: Reza Azizian, Ferveret; Rajiv Khemani, Auradine; Darren Burgess, bp Castrol

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Colocation For Retail Miners: Navigating Hosting Agreements and Procurement (30 min) Moderator: Beau Turner, Abundant Mines Speakers: Adam Haynes, Simple Mining; Mason Jappa, Blockware; Timo Steipe, Munich International Mining LLC

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Heatbit Product Announcement: Bringing Mining Back Home (10 min) Speaker: Alex Busarov, Heatbit

(10 min) 11:40 AM: Creative Strategies For Domestic Mining Heat Reuse (40 min) Moderator: Tyler Stevens, Exergy LLC Speakers: Toine, 256 | HEAT Inc.; Michael Schmid, Nakamoto Heating Solutions; Nicolas Drouin, Constellation Heating; Alex Busarov, Heatbit

(40 min) 12:20 PM: Pool Payout Structures: Past, Present & Future (40 min) Moderator: Billy Boone, Simple Mining Speakers: Marko Tarman, NiceHash; Carson Smith, Density Compute & Merkle Edge; Bitcoin Mechanic, OCEAN; Jan Capek, Braiins

(40 min) 1:00 PM: Decentralizing Mining Through Hardware Manufacturing (30 min) Moderator: Colin Harper, Blockspace Media Speakers: Aviral Shukla, Altair Technology; Matt Howard, Solo Satoshi; Malcolm Chen, Chain Reaction

(30 min) 1:30 PM: The Hardware Arms Race in Bitcoin Mining (30 min) Moderator: Nishant Sharma, BlocksBridge Consulting Speakers: Peng Li, Bitdeer Inc.; Wright Wang, MicroBT; Christopher Crowell, Canaan

(30 min) 2:00 PM: From Hash to Template: The Full Stack Mining Blueprint (30 min) Moderator: Bart Mol, Satoshi Radio Speakers: John Stefanopoulos, FutureBit; Aeon, https://www.google.com/search?q=CensorshipResistant.com; Matt Howard, Solo Satoshi

(30 min) 2:30 PM: Mining as a Backbone for an Abundant Future (30 min) Moderator: Susie Violet Ward, Bitcoin Policy UK Speakers: Beau Turner, Abundant Mines; Troy Cross, Bitcoin Policy Institute; Daniel Batten, CH4 Capital

(30 min)

Enterprise Stage

10:00 AM: Accessing Capital Markets With The Bitcoinization of Finance (30 min) Moderator: Christian Lopez, Cohen & Company Capital Markets Speakers: Constantine Karides, Reed Smith LLP; Jonathan Kirkwood, Ten31; Jake Ornstein, Orrick

(30 min) 10:30 AM: Bitcoin Businesses Powered by Square (30 min) Moderator: Kay Feker, Block Speakers: Greg Hoffmeister, Doctors Island Brewing Company; Joe Carlo, Pink Owl Coffee; Matt Curtis, MANSA™, Immortal Investments, Immortal Media & Immortal Fitness; Rafael Moya, Precision The Barber & DJ Precision Music

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Breakdown: How Institutions Get Bitcoin Yield (30 min) Moderator: Jeff Park, Bitwise Asset Management, Inc. Speakers: Shirish Jajodia, Strategy; Dylan LeClair, Metaplanet

(30 min) 11:30 AM: Why Sophisticated Investors Should Consider An Allocation To Bitcoin In Their Portfolios (10 min) Speaker: Sean Bill, Blockstream

(10 min) 11:40 AM: Beyond ETFs: Mining for Bitcoin Yield (20 min) Speaker: Fakhul Miah, GoMining Institutional

(20 min) 12:00 PM: How Secure Infrastructure Unlocks Bitcoin Adoption (30 min) Moderator: Brian Dixon, Off the Chain Capital Speakers: Rob Hamilton, AnchorWatch, Inc.; Joe Kelly, Unchained

(30 min) 12:30 PM: A New Regulatory Era? The Continued Fight for Fair Bitcoin Treatment (30 min) Moderator: Seth Hertlein, Ledger Speakers: Caitlin Long, Custodia Bank; Zack Shapiro, Rains LLP, Bitcoin Policy Institute; Rafael Yakobi, The Crypto Lawyers, PLLC

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Proof of Reserves: The Institutional Gold Standard (30 min) Moderator: Sam Abbassi, Hoseki Speakers: Julia Duzon, River; Jeff Park, Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Global (Micro)Strategy Playbook (30 min) Moderator: Jason Fang, Sora Ventures Speakers: John Riggins, Moon Inc; Siddarth Bharwani, Jetking; Alexandre Laizet, The Blockchain Group

(30 min) 2:00 PM: MSTR vs. the Market: Betting the Company on Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Grain of Salt Speakers: Richard Byworth, Syz Capital; Jeff Walton, MSTR True North; Ben Werkman, Swan Bitcoin

(30 min) 2:30 PM: GameStop: Leveling Up With Bitcoin? (30 min) Moderator: Ben Wehrman, Ben Wehrman Podcast Speakers: Peruvian Bull, Lima Research LLC; Ian Carroll, Cancel This Clothing Co

(30 min) 3:00 PM: How Bitcoin is Supercharging Real Estate Returns (20 min) Speaker: Grant Cardone, Cardone Capital

(20 min)

Genesis Stage

10:00 AM: Bitcoin’s Intersection of Health, Wealth & Sunlight (30 min) Moderator: Freddie New, Bitcoin Policy UK Speakers: Andy Schoonover, CrowdHealth; Steven Lubka, Swan Bitcoin; Paul Keating, Primal

(30 min) 10:30 AM: Bitcoin Offers Hope for Survivors of Human Trafficking (30 min) No speakers listed

(30 min) 11:00 AM: Proof of Steak: Food Systems, Diet & Bitcoin (30 min) Moderator: Matthew Lysiak, Saif House Speakers: Chef Pete Evans, Evolve; Doug Davis, The Farm at Okefenokee; Shawn Baker, Revero.com

(30 min) 11:30 AM: How The Sovereign Individual Thesis Is Currently Unfolding (30 min) Moderator: Katie The Russian, CitizenX Speakers: Nuri Katz, Apex Capital Partners; Mehdi Al Malla, Henley & Partners; Professor Edward Stringham, Trinity College

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Raising Future Bitcoiners: No More Fiat Families (30 min) Moderator: Walker America, thecryptoc0up1e & THE Bitcoin Podcast Speakers: Carla Bitcoin, thecryptoc0up1e; Katie The Russian, CitizenX; JD Lott, SatSaver; George Mekhail, Bitcoin for Corporations, BTC Inc.

(30 min) 12:30 PM: From Capital to Currency: Bitcoin’s Move to Medium of Exchange (30 min) Moderator: Stephan Livera, Stephan Livera Podcast Speakers: Roy Sheinfeld, Breez; Adam Simecka, Manna; Chris Hunter, Satoshi

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Will Bitcoin Adoption End Fiat Once And For All? (30 min) Moderator: Joe Bryan, Satmo Speakers: Rajat Soni, Rajat Soni Finance; Nik Bhatia, The Bitcoin Layer; Lawrence Lepard, Equity Management Associates, LLC

(30 min) 1:30 PM: The Bitcoin Paradigm Shift: Impacts on Productivity, Quality of Life & Society (30 min) Moderator: Brian Dixon, Off the Chain Capital Speakers: Wyatt O’Rourke, Basilic Financial; Bram Kanstein, Bitcoin for Millennials Podcast; Robin Seyr, Robin Seyr Podcast

(30 min) 2:00 PM: From Cave Art to Code: Redefining Value in a World of Absolute Scarcity (30 min) Moderator: Erin Redwing, Inscribing Atlantis Speakers: Vijay Boyapati, Nakamoto Publishing; Jesse Myers, Moon Inc; Maxfield Mellenbruch, Kialara

(30 min) 2:30 PM: The Inflation No One Is Talking About: Wrench Attacks (20 min) Speaker: Jameson Lopp, Casa

(20 min) 2:50 PM: Bitcoin Third Places: Creating Spaces for Community (40 min) Moderator: Robert Warren, Bitcoin Miner’s Almanac Speakers: Zach Wischler, The Space; Haley Berkoe, Presidio Bitcoin; Stephen DeLorme, ATL BitLab; Mike Germano, PubKey

(40 min) 3:30 PM: Decentralizing Social Media (20 min) Moderator: McShane, Roxom TV Speaker: Martti Malmi, Sirius Business Ltd

(20 min) 3:50 PM: Bretton Woods 2.0: The Bitcoin Monetary Order (30 min) Moderator: Cedric Youngelman, Caos and Bitcoin Matrix Speakers: Efrat Fenigson, You’re The Voice; Ben Samocha, CryptoJungle; Roger Huang, Bitcoin Magazine

(30 min)

Open Source Stage

10:00 AM: How Shielded CSV Improves Privacy (20 min) Speaker: Jonas Nick, Blockstream

(20 min) 10:20 AM: Manna: Have Fun Playing Store (10 min) Speaker: Adam Simecka, Manna

(10 min) 10:30 AM :Lightning Dollars: Taproot Asset Stablecoins & Stable Channels (30 min) Moderator: Graham Krizek, Voltage Speakers: Stephen Dodge, Joltz; Tony Klausing, Stable Channels; Ryan Gentry, Lightning Labs

(30 min) 11:00 AM: What Does Bitcoin Core Actually DO? (30 min) Moderator: Stephan Livera, Stephan Livera Podcast Speakers: Murch, Localhost Research; Antoine Poinsot, Chaincode Labs; Mike Schmidt, Brink

(30 min) 11:30 AM: UX at the Forefront: The Path to Bitcoin for The Mainstream (30 min) Moderator: Conor Okus, Spiral Speakers: Sahil Chaturvedi, Foundry; Skyler, Finite Supply; Pedro, Bitcoin Conference; Joshua Philippe, Fold

(30 min) 12:00 PM: Securing Bitcoin: The Power of Self Custody (30 min) Moderator: Adam O’Brien, Bitcoin Well Speakers: Ben Kaufman, Bitcoin Keeper; Hodl Dee, Coinkite; Kevin Loaec, Wizardsardine

(30 min) 12:30 PM: Self Custody is Hard: Should Every User Store Seed Words? (30 min) Moderator: Steve Lee, Block Speakers: Zach Herbert, Foundation; Seed Signer, The SeedSigner Project; Max Guise, Block Inc.

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Arkade Keynote (20 min) Speaker: Marco Argentieri, Ark Labs

(20 min) 1:20 PM: ZKCoins: Make Bitcoin Cypherpunk Again! (20 min) Speaker: Robin Linus, ZeroSync

(20 min) 1:40 PM: Harnessing Bitcoin Yield with Lightning (10 min) Speaker: Jesse Shrader, Amboss Technologies

(10 min) 1:50 PM: Preserving Privacy Without Coinjoin as a Core Tool (30 min) Moderator: Aaron van Wirdum, Bitcoin Magazine Speakers: Seth For Privacy, Cake Labs LLC; Super Testnet; Spacebear, Payjoin Dev Kit

(30 min) 2:20 PM: Making Bitcoin UTXOs Quantum Resistant (40 min) Moderator: Alex Pruden, Project Eleven Speakers: Hunter Beast, Surmount Systems Foundation; Jonas Nick, Blockstream; Christian Papathanasiou, qBTC

(40 min) 3:00 PM: Reclaiming Internet Privacy in a World of Surveillance (30 min) Moderator: Rockstar Dev, BTCPayServer Speakers: Harry Halpin, Nym Technologies; Carl Dong, Obscura VPN; Blake Benthall, Fathom(x)

(30 min)

Developer Zone

11:30 AM: Code Your Way Through The Mysteries of Bitcoin & Save Satoshi (1 hr 0 min) Speaker: Satsie, The Bitcoin Dev Project

(1 hr 0 min) 12:30 PM: Foolproof Multisig Backup: Two Seeds Should Be Enough (30 min) Speaker: Josh Doman, MultisigBackup.com

(30 min) 1:00 PM: Privacy Deep Dive: Coinpools (30 min) Speaker: Super Testnet

(30 min) 1:30 PM: Merkleize All The Things (30 min) Speaker: Salvatore Ingala, Ledger

(30 min) 2:00 PM: Bitcoin Node: Utreexo vs SPV Node (30 min) Moderator: Gwart, Blockspace Media Speakers: Murch, Localhost Research; Tadge Dryja

(30 min) 2:45 PM: Behind The Curtain of Silent Payments (30 min) Speaker: Seth For Privacy, Cake Labs LLC

(30 min) 3:15 PM: Continuing the Conversation: How Do Stable Channels work? (30 min) Speaker: Tony Klausing, Stable Channels

(30 min)

The Deep VIP Vault